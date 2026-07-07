How Sandra Bullock (Allegedly) Helped Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban ‘Put Down The Boxing Gloves’ After Their Divorce
Working that magic.
We’re coming up on one year since the shocking news of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s divorce after two decades together. It’s surely been a tough time of transition for the family of four — who include their teenage daughters Sunday Rose and Faith — but the former couple seems to have come to an amicable place, and apparently Sandra Bullock may have played a role in that.
Nicole Kidman’s split from country music singer Keith Urban came around the same time as her reunion with Sandra Bullock for Practical Magic 2 (which is set to hit the 2026 movie calendar in September), and Bullock was reportedly instrumental in helping her on-screen sister not succumb to negativity. An alleged insider told In Touch:
There have certainly been difficult things for Nicole Kidman to navigate during the past year, but she’s been focused on moving forward — as evidenced by her sweet Father’s Day tribute to Keith Urban.
Part of that may be Sandra Bullock’s influence, who reportedly became great friends with Nicole Kidman on Practical Magic 2. The insiders suggest Bullock may have pulled from her own experiences while offering support:
Sandra Bullock’s longtime partner Bryan Randall died in 2023 after a private battle with ALS, so one can see why she would allegedly encourage the former couple to “be kinder to each other,” if, for no other reason, the sake of their daughters. The source continued:
Regardless of how much Sandra Bullock directly assisted in helping Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban get to a healthy place in their post-divorce relationship, I’m glad the exes got there, and it’s good to know that Nicole Kidman has friends like Bullock to lean on.
We’ll get to see them bot