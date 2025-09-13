Practical Magic 2 Has Wrapped, And I Can't Get Over Nicole Kidman's Appropriately Magical Video

One of the upcoming 2026 movies I’m most looking forward to is the sequel to Practical Magic , which is set to reunite Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as the Owens sisters over 25 years after they first played them in the original Practical Magic. The movie is about a year away from release, and Kidman just shared the most enchanting video to celebrate production wrapping.

Practical Magic 2 started rolling its cameras back in July, and two months later, Kidman and Bullock are saying goodbye to their witchy roles all over again. Check out what the Big Little Lies star posted to mark the end of production:

If you’re a fan of the first Practical Magic movie like I am, you get how perfectly this caps off the filming of the second film. Kidman and Bullock holding hands in a gorgeous field next to a sunset, laughing together, really embodies the nostalgic and genuine magic of the first movie, and while the co-stars packing their bags and saying goodbye to the universe based on Alice Hoffman’s sweet novels is emotional, it means we’re one step closer to seeing it for ourselves.

For those who might need a refresher, the 1998 movie is about the Owens sisters, who are witches who live with their two aunts and have a curse on their family that dooms any man who loves one of the women in their family. Sally and Gilly are polar opposites, but must come together to cover up an incident involving one of Gilly’s lovers.

Nicole Kidman confirmed Practical Magic 2 was happening last summer before director Susanne Bier, who has previously directed Bullock for Bird Box and Kidman for the Netflix series The Perfect Couple, became officially attached in May, before more of the cast was added to the project. The movie will also reunite Practical Magic fans with Stockard Channing’s Frances Owens and Dianne Wiest’s Jet Owens, and feature newcomers to the cast, including Joey King, Xolo Maridueña, Lee Pace, Solly McLeod and Game of Thrones ’ Maisie Williams in her first big movie in years .

While there are a lot of new cast members, Kidman’s post seems to indicate the focus will very much remain on the Owens sisters. When production started, here’s what she posted about the first day on set:

Practical Magic is reportedly inspired by Alice Hoffman’s 2021 book, The Book Magic (making it one of many upcoming book adaptations on the way). The novel is about three generations of Owens women who come together to break their family’s curse that hasn’t allowed each of them to be in loving relationships. We know that Joey King will be playing one of Sally’s daughters, but the identity of the rest of the characters has yet to be shared.

Practical Magic 2 is heading to theaters on September 18, 2026.