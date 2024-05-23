The Next Jurassic World Movie Sets An Obi-Wan Kenobi Actor To Join Scarlett Johansson, And I Can't Wait To See What Dino Craziness They Get Into

It was surprising enough that yet another Jurassic World sequel is coming our way, but pairing that with the announcement that MCU actress Scarlett Johansson was also starring really sent it over the top. Now, it looks like the movie has found another notable actor known for Obi-Wan Kenobi to jump in on the dino craziness, and I can't wait to see Rupert Friend in the film.

This new casting arrives ahead of the news that Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey was brought on, and it seems this Jurassic World movie is slowly amassing quite the cast for the fourth movie in the revival of the Jurassic Park franchise. Here's what we know about the casting, as well as Rupert Friend.

Rupert Friend Has Been In Obi-Wan Kenobi And Other Roles

Readers may best remember Rupert Friend as The Grand Inquisitor in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. Of course, the British actor has been in quite a bit over the years, including the video game adaptation Hitman: Agent 47 and he was a part of the country hoedown scene in Asteroid City. As an actor with a solid amount of action experience, having someone like him to run around and get tossed like a rag doll by a dinosaur is always great to have on the cast.

Details About The Upcoming Sequel Are Still Under Wraps

We know that David Koepp, who wrote Jurassic Park and The Lost World, will return to pen this Jurassic World sequel. It's a great way to get a movie like this started, especially since the reviews for Jurassic World Dominion were pretty damning. I think there's a measure in faith that Koepp can work the same magic he did for those first movies and put the franchise in a good place after the last couple of movies went off the rails with critics.

The only downside is we have absolutely zero plot details on this movie, which is a bit strange considering production is slated to start on it in mid-June. The movie is planned to be released in July 2025, so Universal isn't going to have a long time to work with it in post-production if it wants it to make the theatrical release window.

Based on the castings we've seen so far, I'm feeling good about the upcoming Jurassic World movie. One of the biggest questions so far remains whether Chris Pratt or any stars from the Jurassic World or Park franchise will reprise their roles for this movie. I could certainly see it happening, but at the same time, with the way the past two movies were received, perhaps the franchise is just hoping to press on with a clean slate. I guess we shall see!

As mentioned, the new Jurassic World movie is shooting to release on July 2nd, 2025. We will keep an eye out for whether it's on track to hit that release window or if it'll have to be pushed back as production gets underway.