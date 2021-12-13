Nicolas Cage And Pedro Pascal Are Having A Great Time Together In First Look At The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Nicolas Cage has played many different types of characters in his nearly-four decades of professional acting, but next year will see him playing quite possibly his most challenging role yet: himself. In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a fictional version of Cage begrudgingly accepts $1 million to attend the birthday party of a superfan, played by The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal. Now we finally have our first look at the two actors in the upcoming action comedy movie, and they seem to be having a great time together.

When you have millions of dollars to throw around, it stands to reason you can show your favorite actor a good time. That’s just what Pedro Pascal’s Javi will be doing in Lionsgate’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent when Nicolas Cage comes by for the festivities, as you’ll see below.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Yes, all the stops need to be pulled out for an actor as talented and famous as Nicolas Cage, which includes providing top-shelf liquor while enjoying good conversation.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

The lineup of fun activities isn’t just limited to land either. At some point in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, they’ll also go for a quick dip (another one of the released photos shows them jumping into the water).

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now that’s not to say this neurotic depiction of Nicolas Cage and Javi will have together for the entirety of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Quite the opposite, in fact, given how Javi earns his money, but I’ll elaborate on that in a bit. For now, this next picture sees Cage laughing at something on his phone, yet Javi is unamused. What’s the deal?

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Finally, the last of the first official photos from The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has Nicolas Cage all by himself, yet looking like he’s ready for action.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Now that we’ve looked at these photos to our heart’s content, let’s go over what how things will go off the rails in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Upon accepting Javi’s $1 million to stave off financial ruin, Nicolas Cage is recruited by a CIA operative, played by Tiffany Haddish, to help bring down the birthday boy, who is a powerful drug lord. In order to save himself and his loved ones, Cage will have to channel some of his iconic beloved on-screen characters.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’s cast also includes Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris, while behind the scenes, Tom Gormican directed and co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The movie is set to hit theaters on April 22, 2022. In the meantime, our 2022 release schedule is available for those of you curious about what other movies are on the way next year.