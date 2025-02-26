I Had No Idea The Hemsworth Brothers Were Such Maniacs, Until This Roundup Of Jennifer Lawrence And Co. Explained Why

There’s a string of famous celebrity siblings that have shown up in each other’s movies . You’ve got Dakota and Elle Fanning with their adorable selves in I Am Sam, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal who brought depth to Donnie Darko, and, of course, the Wayans Brothers, who bring hilarity into every role. But then we’ve got the adventurous Hemsworth Brothers, and I had no idea were such maniacs until Jennifer Lawrence and the brothers themselves attested.

With Chris, Luke and Liam Hemsworth all born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, you better believe that means a lot of adrenaline-fueled family fun in the Land Down Under. I just didn’t know how much. In an Instagram video , Liam Hemsworth’s Hunger Games castmate Jennifer Lawrence previously got real in a Conan episode on what a maniac the Aussie brothers are, and boy, did I learn a lot:

They’re real animals. It’s the craziest family I’ve ever been around in my life. The way they communicate is so physical and crazy. Like, they’ll be like, ‘Hey, man, eat this scab, and I’ll give you five bucks!’ [...] They’re disgusting. They’re real bears. They’re animals.

They made each other eat a scab?! That is animalistic and definitely a brotherly thing to do. The way Jennifer Lawrence describes the Hemsworths, it’s like being the narrator of an intense nature documentary. As Jimmy Kimmel threw back to Luke Hemsworth in the video being told they were “raised basically like a pack of wild dingoes,” I guess their humiliating maneuvers towards one another shouldn’t come as a total surprise.

The Hemsworth Brothers have been known for bringing adventure into their daily lives. Back in 2020, Liam Hemsworth was surfing the Australian sand dunes while his older brother, Chris, egged him on. The youngest Hemsworth also tagged along on the Thor actor’s family camping vacation in 2023 filled with dirt bikes and jumping in the lake. Plus, we can’t forget that Chris is all about his badass workout videos that show fitness is life to him. So it’s not a total shock what maniacs these brothers are filling their days with insane energy and a healthy dose of fun.

Jennifer Lawrence clearly isn’t wrong about the animalistic nature of The Hemsworth Brothers. Also told in the Instagram video were the adventurous brothers sharing stories of punching each other in the face as kids or Luke making his siblings cry by hiding in the bush. But the one story that shows what “animals” the Hemsworths are is The Last Song actor’s to Conan O’Brien involving throwing a knife at one of his brothers:

Like a proper throwing knife. You could throw it into a tree, and it would stick into the tree.

Fortunately, the tree got the best of that stab wound. Otherwise, that would be one less Hemsworth of the trio, and that wouldn’t be good at all.

You can also blame action movies for what motivates the energy of The Hemsworth Brothers. We all know one of Chris Hemsworth’s best performances is as Thor, who can wield a hammer and duke it out villains with a very ripped physique. Plus, we did see him jump off a cliff in Season 2 of his Disney+ docuseries Limitless , where the actor discovers daring ways of how to live a longer life.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liam Hemsworth is known for Gale in The Hunger Games movies , who’s skilled in combat to defend Panem from The Capitol. Luke Hemsworth may be more of a grounded character actor, but he’s brought his own brand of energy in projects like Westworld and even played a dramatized version of the God of Thunder in Thor: Ragnarok. It looks like movies really can bring out the adrenaline in already-animated actors. You can watch the Instagram video in full below:

A post shared by Outstanding Screenplays (@outstanding.screenplays) A photo posted by on