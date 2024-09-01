No Big Deal, Just Chris Hemsworth Jumping Off A Cliff Shirtless For His Disney+ Series Limitless

While there were worries for a time that Chris Hemsworth might be retiring from acting sooner rather than later, after he went public with his predisposition to Alzheimer’s, the Thor lead put those rumors to rest , and spoke in May 2024 about how those reports pissed him off at the time. And it doesn’t seem like Hemsworth himself is worried about anything at all while filming the second season of NatGeo and Disney+’s series Limitless, even when (shirtless) cliff-diving is involved.

One of several shows to earn renewals from Disney+ earlier in 2024, Limitless with Chris Hemsworth debuted in 2022 among other unscripted, travel-esque series fronted by Hollywood A-listers. (See also: Jason Momoa’s The Climb on Max, Zac Efron’s Down to Earth on Netflix.) So fans have already been pumped about seeing Hemsworth once again pushing himself as far as possible both physically and mentally, and this batch of Instagram pics can only stoke that excitement further for the show hitting the 2025 TV schedule .

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

I gotta say, that post is headed up by quite the superb photo of Chris Hemworth in mid-air after leaping from a cliff that he notes in the post’s caption is part of the isle of Mallorca, which itself is located in Spain’s Balearic Islands. It’s unclear where exactly he jumped from, nor how high it was, but it was enough for him to get into the perfect pose for a shot like this. If only there was a giant basketball hoop for him to fall through on his way into the Mediterranean Sea.

I do hope he changed positions before splashing down, however, since that pose’s visual appeal would likely be outweighed by the pain and suffering that a belly flop would produce from such a height. Even for a dude whose “belly” is really just beefed-up abs.

It looks like Hemsworth and the rest of the Limitless cast and crew are having a blast, as everyone is all smiles throughout the pics that the Transformers One star shared. They go from rocky cliffs to what looks like soccer practice on a tennis court, and then to some celebratory drinking around an outdoor table. Seems like the perfect way for this squad to celebrate any day’s sweaty adventures.

While we don't have any video promos just yet for the second season, relive the trailer for Season 1 for a reminder of how wet and wild this show can get.

While it wasn't to promote his new show, the actor also shared a Father's Day post alongside brother Luke Hemsworth to celebrate their father Craig Hemsworth for the holiday's observance in Australia. I bet there's no limit to the brothers' love and appreciation for their pops, either.

Fans can catch Chris Hemsworth leaping off of cliffs and taking on other physically strenuous goals when Limitless Season 2 debuts for those with Disney+ subscriptions in 2025.