An OG Baywatch Star Has Been Filming For The Revival (And I Love Her Sweet Message About It)

Baywatch is coming in hot with the new action-packed revival. Officially premiering in 2027 on Fox, the Baywatch revival’s cast features mostly new faces, but there are some familiar folks returning. It was previously announced that David Chokachi will return as Cody Madison. However, he won’t be the only one returning to the beach, and I love the sweet photos another OG star posted while filming.

Kelly Packard, who starred in Seasons 8 and 9 of Baywatch, will officially be returning as April Giminski. She recently took to her Instagram to share photos straight from Venice Beach, where the revival is filming, and she made sure to include a photo of her with fellow OGs Chokachi and Michael Bergin, who is reprising his role as Jack “J.D.” Darius. She also left a sweet message for fans about how excited she is:

What a day! It felt good to be back on set! I can’t believe it has been 30 years!!!!! #actor #baywatch #beach @baywatchtv

I seriously can't get over this post. The video of her seemingly walking to set with her Baywatch jacket and the images of her and her old castmates on the beach together made me so incredibly happy.

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It’s been almost three decades since Packard was on Baywatch, so it’s great to see her back as April, and with some other OGs as well. I can’t imagine how it must feel to be back on Baywatch after so many years, and it’s clear that even doing only two seasons of the original, the show meant a lot to her.

Plus, her return kind of makes sense. The revival centers on Captain Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell), the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannon. Both JD and April were in Hobie’s rookie class, per Deadline, and the three have been close for years, so seeing them as lifeguards together will be a fun treat. In addition to Packard, Chokachi, and Bergin, Erika Eleniak, who starred in the first three seasons of Baywatch as Shauni McClain, will also be returning.

Meanwhile, the first footage from the Baywatch revival has been released, and Amell had an A+ reaction. The teaser included lots of surf, sun, lifeguards, and red swimsuits, as well as running along the beach, and it was definitely reminiscent of its predecessor. With some OGs appearing in the new series, there will certainly be a lot to look forward to, and Packard’s post definitely makes me even more excited for what’s in store.

The Baywatch revival cast also includes a mix of veteran actors, influencers, and reality stars. Jessica Belkin, Thaddeus LaGrone, Hassie Harrison, Brooks Nader, Noah Beck, and Shay Mitchell also star, with Livvy Dunne, Ashley Moore, Kylar Miranda, Luke Eisner, Nadia Gray, Charlie McElveen, and Mary McDonnell part of the recurring cast. A premiere date for the show will probably not be announced until later this year, but the wait will be worth it, especially if it means that there will be some OGs making a comeback.

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For now, fans of the original actors who will be making a return to the beach can watch the OG Baywatch for free on Tubi. The new Baywatch premieres in 2027 on Fox.