'No Time To Die' Ending, Explained

No Time To Die marks the end of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond, and it’s a finale fitting of his incredible five-film arc, or at least we think so. Watch CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell break down what happens in the sure-to-be-controversial end of No Time To Die and explain why he thinks it works as a last act for Craig's 007.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

01:02 - What Happens At The End Of No Time To Die

02:48 - Why It Matters For The Larger Bond Franchise

05:43 - Why It Works For The End Of Daniel Craig's James Bond

08:48 - Outro

You can catch the big finale to Daniel Craig’s James Bond story arc in No Time To Die, which is currently open in international markets. Meanwhile the US will finally get to take part in the fun, when the film opens in theaters on October 8th.