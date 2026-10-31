Carmen Electra Went Full Catwoman For Halloween (But I Didn't See Kat Dennings As A Carrot Coming)

Celebrities wasted no time prepping for Halloween this year, as many have been showing off some truly slick costumes. For example, 90 Day Fiancé ’s Kara channeled Jessica Rabbit costume, while Megan Fox went full Twilight as a gothic vampire . Now that big holiday is actually here, Carmen Electra is going full Catwoman with her costume, and Kat Dennings is…a carrot?

Last year, Electra graced us with her Halloween spirit by dressing up as pinup model Bettie Page . This year, however, the actress and media personality showed off some growl power by dressing up as one of Batman's on-and-off love interests. Take a look at Electra's fit in the Instagram post below:

It looks like Electra was channeling the great Catwoman performance of Michelle Pfeiffer from Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. With that stitched mask, those long claws, the black leather attire, she's absolutely crushing it. Can you say, “meow!?” And I’m especially loving those long eyelashes that are simply purrfection. This costume is no trick, but a real treat.

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Speaking of treats, Kat Dennings sure dressed as something edible as well. But, in her case, she decided to bring vegetables to the forefront by way of her carrot outfit. Take a look at her hilarious Instagram post below:

The fan-favorite actress has always been known for her dead-pan, sarcastic comedy, like in Two Broke Girls and Shifting Gears (the latter of which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). So, it’s no surprise she’d bring her quirky charm to her latest Halloween costume.

Still, even with Dennings' brand of humor in mind, I wouldn't have expected her choice of costume to be a carrot! I can't help but laugh, though, when seeing those droopy stems up against her serious-looking face,. As the Charlie Bartlett actress explained in her post, her costumes are specifically meant to match her wit. From sporting long black hair in a baseball tee to wearing a Comic Sans sign, Dennings certainly knows how to come up with some out-of-the-box costume ideas.

Meanwhile, Electra’s brand of humor has always been geared more toward sexuality, like wearing nothing but a slice of pizza and tomatoes in Meet the Spartans or bringing her sex appeal to parodying Scream Queens in the Scary Movie series. So, a Catwoman costume is perfectly on brand for her even if it's not so silly. As for Dennings, her comedy style also has a no-nonsense vibe. With that, I suppose that her dressing up as a carrot is quite fitting.

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