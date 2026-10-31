Go Ahead And Let Down Your Hair, Because Tangled Live Action Has Wrapped!

The next live-action remake among Disney's upcoming movies is Tangled, and we just got an exciting update about where the production is at: shooting has officially wrapped! While the movie still has a long way to go before it hits theaters, the milestone is absolutely worth celebrating. Anyone up for kicking it at The Snuggly Duckling later?

The news was revealed by the movie’s co-writer Michael Montemayor. Check out his celebratory post:

I’m sure the whole cast and crew felt just like Rapunzel on the day she stepped out of her tower after the massive accomplishment. It’s wild that we started this year learning that Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft were cast as Flynn and Rapunzel, and now they’ve completed their journey bringing these beloved characters to life.

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CinemaBlend had a chance to talk to Manheim prior to filming, and he told us he was most excited for the “I Have A Dream” sequence. Now, we’re curious what scene ended up being a highlight for everyone.

Another very exciting actor in the cast is Kathryn Hahn, and she'll be playing Mother Gothel, which fans “manifested” for her before it became a reality. Rogue One’s Diego Luna is also in the cast as a new character, and Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe is set to play Rapunzel’s mom alongside Elliot Cowan, who’s playing Corona’s king. It is being directed by Michael Gracey, who famously helmed The Greatest Showman.

During D23's Entertainment Showcase, a first look was shown. Check it out below:

We also know that both animal sidekicks will be adapted for the live-action movie. The last slide of Montemayor's post shows a funny little green stand-in for the chameleon they must have used on set before the VFX team adds Pascal in. We’ve also seen glimpses of Maximus on the set, too.

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The live-action Tangled has been filming primarily in multiple locations around Spain for the past five months. The production also reportedly went to Gironde, France – where it is rumored that they filmed the “I See The Light” sequence at the Château de la Brede castle, per a post on X.

Since they’ve been filming a lot on practical sets, there have been some leaks about how the production is looking that show that the live-action adaptation is really aiming to make us feel like we’re watching the animated movie.

The new Tangled cast has also been given a lot of support by some of the original cast members from the animated movie. Flynn actor Zachary Levi, for example, said he was “stoked” for everyone involved in the live-action movie and is rooting for it “to be great”. The original Mother Gothel voice actress, Donna Murphy, also commented that she thinks Hahn is “going to kill it” (complimentary) in the villainous role.

The live-action Tangled is set to come to theaters on March 31, 2028, which is over 500 days from now. Thankfully, the movie is very much on schedule, and we can’t wait to see what they shot.