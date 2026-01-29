'F*ck That! I'M OUT.' Odessa A'zion Responds To Fans Furious About Her Casting In New Movie
Following backlash, the BAFTA nominee is stepping back from an upcoming film.
Odessa A’zion has been riding high in Hollywood of late. She turned heads with her performance recently in Marty Supreme, which just scored her a BAFTA nomination. This announcement came alongside the news of her casting in the upcoming A24 movie based on the novel Deep Cuts. However, that choice has led to major backlash. Now, the actress has responded.
While this book-to-screen adaptation might have been a major get for the actress, it sparked some backlash among fans of the novel. Even a popular social media fan account for the actress spoke out against her casting. The issue was that the role A’zion had been cast in, Zoe, a close friend of the story’s main characters, is written as Mexican. Once this was brought to the attention of the German-American A’zion, she posted to her Instagram stories to announce she’s willingly stepping away from the role. She wrote…
It’s been far from uncommon for white actors to take on roles originally written as other races, and the number of high-profile performances where white actors actually played as other races have certainly not aged well. However, in recent years, there has been a more significant push to give proper representation to minorities and marginalized groups by making sure the people playing the parts are from the same groups as the roles they are playing.
The simple fact is that the number of roles available to minority groups tends to be limited. As such, many feel it's important not to shut those actors out for the available roles.
In a later post, A’zion indicates that she had read the script for Deep Cuts, but had apparently done so some time ago and didn’t remember the details of the Zoe character. Now that she’s aware of the situation, she doesn’t want to take the role away from an actress who would be more suited to the character. She continued…
As the actress's statement went on, she noted that she was trying to find time to re-read the project, and wished she had "found that time sooner and clocked her name." She also reiterated how thankful she was to her fans who pointed this out.
Cailee Spaeny and Drew Starkey are currently cast in Deep Cuts. They'll play the two lead roles of Percy and Joe, a couple who meet and bond over a shared love of music. It appears we can expect a new casting announcement to be made regarding Zoe sometime in the near future. Sean Durkin is set to direct the film. He previously worked with A24 on The Iron Claw. So, as we learn more about this movie and this situation, we'll keep you updated.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
