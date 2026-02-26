The Shockingly Casual Reaction Amanda Seyfried Had To Wearing A 'Prosthetic Butthole' In The Testament Of Ann Lee

Amanda Seyfried’s latest film isn’t exactly subtle, and she’s not pretending otherwise. The 2026 movie calendar release, The Testament of Ann Lee, has already sparked conversation about the intense imagery, prompting some walkouts among audience members, and now the actress is adding another unexpected detail to the mix. While making the press rounds, she revealed that one of the film’s most talked-about moments involved more behind-the-scenes preparation than audiences might realize. And shockingly, the story involves wearing a ‘prosthetic butthole.’

In an Instagram Reel shared by The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on its official account, Amanda Seyfried didn’t hesitate to explain how far the production went in the name of authenticity. According to her, the story demanded a level of graphic realism, and the team committed fully to it. As she put it:

This movie, it needed to be graphic. So, like, I had a prosthetic butthole.

Seyfried made clear that the decision wasn’t for shock value alone. The Testament of Ann Lee tells the story of the 18th-century religious leader whose life was marked by trauma, devotion and radical choices. For the Mean Girls veteran and the creative team, committing fully to the physical reality of those moments was part of earning the audience’s trust. She continued:

It was cool. It was exciting.

The actress explained that while the film includes scenes that appear to show full nudity, what’s actually happening on set is far more technical and controlled. The Jennifer’s Body actress added:

I was pregnant and naked, but I wasn't naked at all. And at the end of the movie, I'm standing in front of a burning building with just a merkin. I felt so free.

That sense of freedom, she suggested, came from the layers of prosthetics and carefully designed pieces that allowed her to perform without feeling exposed. The illusion may look daring on screen, but the reality was structured and intentional. Per the Mamma Mia! star:

You cannot see my butthole in it, but I swear there is a prosthetic butthole there.

Naturally, that raised the obvious question. If viewers can’t see those parts of her body why include it at all? The actress’ response:

Just in case.

It’s clear the production treated every detail with care, leaving little to chance. Even elements audiences may never consciously notice were part of creating a fully realized world. As Seyfried quipped:

Gotta get people to the theater!

The Testament of Ann Lee has quickly earned a reputation for pushing boundaries, and Seyfried seems more than willing to meet that energy head-on. For an actress who has built her career on taking creative risks, adding a prosthetic ‘balloon knot’ to the mix hardly appears to rattle her. If it serves the story, she’s game.

The conversation around the film hasn’t stopped at prosthetics, as some fans have argued her performance deserved recognition during the 2026 Oscar nominations cycle. Seyfried, however, has shared her own perspective on the Academy Awards, noting that the opportunity to take on challenging work like Ann Lee feels rewarding in itself. Previously nominated in 2020 for Mank, she has suggested that continuing to land roles she’s passionate about matters more than adding another trophy to the shelf.

The Testament of Ann Lee is now playing in theaters. Check local listings for showtimes.