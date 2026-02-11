Brandi Glanville And More ‘Pals’ Speak Out After Jill Zarin Got Fired Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show Opinions

The Real Housewives franchise includes some of the best reality shows ever, and for a long time New York City was the pinnacle of the property. Prior to RHONY getting rebooted on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), the cast made for some A+ television that's still being quoted to this day. A number of OGs are going to return for E!'s developing series The Golden Life, although Jill Zarin was fired just days after the cast was announced due to her comments about Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show. And now some of her pals are speaking out about her departure from the forthcoming reality series.

After Bad Bunny's viral performance at the Super Bowl, Zarin took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She took umbrage with the Grammy winner performing in Spanish, saying it "looked like a political statement, because there were literally no white people in the entire thing." Despite taking it down, she was fired from The Golden Life, and seemingly won't be joining the likes of Countess Luann, Ramona, Sonja, and the rest of the gang. And now folks are speaking out about these ill-fated comments.

Jill's Reaction To Being Fired By E!

There's been a ton of discourse online about Jill's firing by E!, with a plenty of folks predicting this would happen after seeing her controversial video about Bad Bunny. So what does Zaran herself think about how things shook out? She spoke to In Touch Weekly, saying:

They didn’t even give me a chance. I took it down right away. People make mistakes. I’m human.

The timing was definitely noteworthy, as Zarin's video about Bad Bunny, and her firing, came just days after the cast of The Golden Life was announced. Bravo fans suffered from emotional whiplash, and one can only imagine how baffling it must have been for Jill herself.

With her above comments, she seems to admit that her comments about the Super Bowl Halftime show were a "mistake." Jill isn't the only celebrity who voiced their disapproval of the show; Megyn Kelly took umbrage with the performance, and has been feuding with other celebs like Megan McCain over it. But Jill's words ended her return to TV before it even started.

How Folks Who Know Jill Reacted To The News

So what do those who know Jill Zarin think about her prompt departure from The Golden Life? Fellow Housewife Brandi Glanville (who filmed Ultimate Girls Trip with Jill) took to Twitter responded to the controversy, saying:

OK #1 I have a HUGE crush on BadBunny I wanna be his Mrs. Robinson💕the 1/2 show https://t.co/LwgtVVkgWP friend @Jill Zarin has her own opinion & I don't agree with it AT ALL but opinions aren't wrong they're subjective.I want to watch Jill on TV explain herself& hopefully learn…February 11, 2026

While Brandi isn't writing Jill off as a friend, she doesn't stand by her comments about the Bad Bunny Halftime Show. What's more, she's hoping that the RHONY OG will learn from this experience, and find the error in her ways. After all, the comments that got her fired were deemed racist by critics online.

An anonymous insider who is allegedly close to Zarin spoke to Page Six, and defended the reality TV personality. They were quoted saying:

E! completely overreacted. If they’d waited a week, it would have been fine. The show doesn’t air for nine months. Jill said what half the country was saying, but she got fired for it.

Timing may have played a big factor into this decision by E!. After all, excitement about The Golden Life was building after the cast was announced, with Bravo fans eager to see the OG cast of RHONY back on their screens. But ultimately Jill seems to have shot herself in the foot by sharing her outrage over Bad Bunny performing in Spanish, and not having enough white folks on stage. Interestingly enough, she didn't mention Lady Gaga's surprise performance in the show, where she sang a new version of "Die with a Smile."

It's currently unclear when The Golden Life will premiere, and if it'll end up being shot and released as part of the 2026 TV schedule. But folks will be tuning in, even if Jill Zarin will no longer be part of the cast.