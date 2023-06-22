I Just Realized Hayley Atwell's M:I 7 Red Carpet Dress Was All Glam In The Front And Party In The Back

I think it’s safe to say Hayley Atwell killed the mission when it came to dressing to impress for the Rome premiere of Mission: Impossible’s seventh installment : Dead Reckoning Part One. The actress walked the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown that was all glam in the front. However, a new photo of her look revealed that the ensemble was a party in the back, making it even better!

The dress was a stunning floor-length Givenchy gown, according to Red Carpet Fashion Awards , and she complimented the look with opulent jewelry and white heels. While it's a timeless black dress in the front, there’s a sparkly surprise on the back as it features a gorgeous open back with chain detailing across her lower back. You can see the back of the dress for yourself in this IG story Atwell posted from the big event:

(Image credit: Hayley Atwell's Instagram stories.)

As Atwell and Tom Cruise posed together on the carpet for Dead Reckoning, I couldn’t help but notice how the classy glam with the edge of shine in the back suited the event incredibly well.

What really makes this look A+ is how it's accessorized to really emphasize the open back and chain detailing. Atwell, who is one of the newest additions to the Mission: Impossible 7 cast , wore what looked like diamond earrings, rings and a necklace, all of which complimented the silver chains across her back in a beautiful way.

Also, her hair is slicked and looked a bit wet, which is such a sleek look, and it draws your attention to the back of the dress and its details. While this looks is no butt necklace , it is shining and shimmering and I love it.

Overall, everyone understood the mission, and they came dressed to impress for the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One premiere. While I love seeing all these new faces with the classic M:I cast on the carpet, I personally can’t wait to see them all together on screen, especially when it comes to Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise. The Captain America star has revealed some of her stunts, including one where she’s “handcuffed” to Cruise . She also explained that her character Grace really “holds her own with [Ethan],” and said she’s “mischievous” and “playful,” so it sounds like she’ll be a blast to watch.