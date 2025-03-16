The Oft-Maligned The Beach Came Out 25 Years Ago, And It Changed The Course Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Career For The Better

It’s been a quarter century since director Danny Boyle and Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up for The Beach, and while the movie was a hit at the time, it was divisive with critics then, as it still is today . The Beach marked a huge inflection point in DiCaprio’s career and his decision to do the movie over a few other options set in motion everything that has followed. Let me explain.

The Summer Of 1998 Was Huge For DiCaprio

Hop in the way-back machine and set it for 1998. Madonna’s “Ray Of Light” had everyone dancing, except, it seems, DiCaprio, who was moving at his own speed. The Titanic star kept Hollywood at bated breath for months before signing on to his first movie after the film about the ill-fated ocean liner had become the biggest hit in Hollywood history. Rumors circulated that he might take the leading role in The Talented Mr. Ripley, or American Psycho. Instead, he surprised everyone by signing on to star in The Beach in July of ‘98.

At the time, it was a bit shocking. Danny Boyle had certainly made a name for himself with Trainspotting, but was coming off the box office disappointment, A Life Less Ordinary. The movie had been optioned from a novel written by Alex Garland, but Garland was still years away from making his impact on Hollywood . The Beach did not seem like it was sure to be a blockbuster like DiCaprio’s other options.

Of course, before Titanic, DiCaprio first impressed with character-driven roles in movies like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and The Basketball Diaries, so looking back, this seems like a more natural choice than it did at the time, maybe. It also shows that despite the poor reviews of a movie that hasn’t aged well either, starring in The Beach was worth it for the actor.

Characters, Not Matinee Idols

Leonardo DiCaprio drew a line in the sand at that moment. He would still pursue characters, not just roles for “movie stars.” It’s something he’s stuck to for the rest of his career and now, 25 years later, it’s easy to see how he made the correct choice. After The Beach came Gangs Of New York, which began his long, fruitful partnership with Martin Scorsese . That was followed by Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, and The Departed (the latter two again with Scorsese). It’s a hell of a run and of course it didn’t stop there.

Rather than become the modern version of a matinee idol, as he could have easily done in the wake of Titanic, DiCaprio stuck with what he knew and loved best, challenging roles and interesting characters. He had his pick of the litter and he chose the harder route and for that he should be commended. He could’ve coasted forever on the back of Titanic, but instead we’ve gotten movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant, and all the other amazing roles DiCaprio has played that were all possible because of The Beach.