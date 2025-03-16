The Oft-Maligned The Beach Came Out 25 Years Ago, And It Changed The Course Of Leonardo DiCaprio's Career For The Better

Features
By published

Not a great movie, but a great decision

A close up of Leonardo DiCaprio smiling in the beach in The Beach
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

It’s been a quarter century since director Danny Boyle and Leonardo DiCaprio teamed up for The Beach, and while the movie was a hit at the time, it was divisive with critics then, as it still is today. The Beach marked a huge inflection point in DiCaprio’s career and his decision to do the movie over a few other options set in motion everything that has followed. Let me explain.

Jack standing behind Rose with their arms out in Titanic

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Summer Of 1998 Was Huge For DiCaprio

Hop in the way-back machine and set it for 1998. Madonna’s “Ray Of Light” had everyone dancing, except, it seems, DiCaprio, who was moving at his own speed. The Titanic star kept Hollywood at bated breath for months before signing on to his first movie after the film about the ill-fated ocean liner had become the biggest hit in Hollywood history. Rumors circulated that he might take the leading role in The Talented Mr. Ripley, or American Psycho. Instead, he surprised everyone by signing on to star in The Beach in July of ‘98.

At the time, it was a bit shocking. Danny Boyle had certainly made a name for himself with Trainspotting, but was coming off the box office disappointment, A Life Less Ordinary. The movie had been optioned from a novel written by Alex Garland, but Garland was still years away from making his impact on Hollywood. The Beach did not seem like it was sure to be a blockbuster like DiCaprio’s other options.

Of course, before Titanic, DiCaprio first impressed with character-driven roles in movies like What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, and The Basketball Diaries, so looking back, this seems like a more natural choice than it did at the time, maybe. It also shows that despite the poor reviews of a movie that hasn’t aged well either, starring in The Beach was worth it for the actor.

Leonardo DiCaprio with Daniel Day-Lewis

(Image credit: Miramax)

Characters, Not Matinee Idols

Leonardo DiCaprio drew a line in the sand at that moment. He would still pursue characters, not just roles for “movie stars.” It’s something he’s stuck to for the rest of his career and now, 25 years later, it’s easy to see how he made the correct choice. After The Beach came Gangs Of New York, which began his long, fruitful partnership with Martin Scorsese. That was followed by Catch Me If You Can, The Aviator, and The Departed (the latter two again with Scorsese). It’s a hell of a run and of course it didn’t stop there.

Rather than become the modern version of a matinee idol, as he could have easily done in the wake of Titanic, DiCaprio stuck with what he knew and loved best, challenging roles and interesting characters. He had his pick of the litter and he chose the harder route and for that he should be commended. He could’ve coasted forever on the back of Titanic, but instead we’ve gotten movies like Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Revenant, and all the other amazing roles DiCaprio has played that were all possible because of The Beach.

Hugh Scott
Hugh Scott
Syndication Editor

Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Jonathan Majors as Dame in Creed III

Could Jonathan Majors’ Upcoming Film Actually Revive His Career? A Hollywood Casting Director Weighs In
Rachel Zegler stands in a forest at dusk wide eyed with wonder in Snow White.

See Rachel Zegler Meeting A Whole Line Of Adorable Kids Dressed As Snow White At The Live-Action Movie's Premiere
DI Liz Nyles (Siobhan Finneran) and DCI Hannah Wheatley (Katherine Kelly) arrive at a fresh crime scene following the murder of an informant at a &quot;safe house&quot; in Liverpool, in ITV&#039;s new thriller Protection.

How To Watch Protection Online And Stream New British Crime Drama Series For Free From Anywhere
See more latest
Most Popular
Michelangelo smimling in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Is Celebrating Its 35th Anniversary, And I Still Think It's One Of The Best Comic Adaptations Ever
John Malkovich in Con Air
Hear Me Out: I Rewatched Con Air, And I Don't Think Cyrus The Virus Is The Worst Of The Villains
Dominic West as McNulty in The Wire, wearing a suit with his tie down and smirking in The Wire
The Wire Ended 17 Years Ago, And We Need To Re-Evaluate One Negative Opinion
Lady Gaga performing her monologue on SNL
Hear Me Out: Lady Gaga Is Great At Drama. Why I'd Love To See Her Lead A Musical Comedy
SpongeBob and Patrick walking together on SpongeBob Squarepants
I Hunted Down Some Of The SpongeBob Episodes That Sparked All Those Hilarious Memes, And I've Never Laughed Harder
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Yes, Robert Pattinson Dies A Lot In Mickey 17. But The Movie's Most Interesting Take On Death Doesn't Get Explored Nearly Enough
Nasha Barridge (Naomi Ackie) addresses her comrades in Mickey 17
PSA: Why Y'all Need To Stop Sleeping On Blink Twice And Mickey 17's Naomi Ackie Immediately
Jack Quaid in Novocaine
I Just Watched My First Movie In 4DX, And As A Theme Park Fan, I'm Angry I Didn't Do This Sooner
Lady Gaga sings to Pip the mouse as he sadly walks on a globe for the sketch &quot;Pip&quot; in SNL S50 E15.
SNL's Lady Gaga Episode Gave Me A New Favorite Sketch, But There's One Missed Opportunity I Need To Happen In The Future
Bella Ramsey in The Last of Us
I Need To Talk About A Heartbreaking Moment In The Last Of Us Game That Comes Up In Season 2, And It's Not The Moment You Think