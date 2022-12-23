’OG Nepo Baby' Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Why The Nepo Baby Discourse Is Hurtful
Ah, nepotism. It’s a practice that has been around for thousands of years and creeped into just about every industry, including Hollywood. As we look around the landscape of burgeoning actors these days, with the likes of John David Washington, Maya Hawke, Dakota Johnson and Zoë Kravitz among them, there’s something of a nepo-baby boom, and it has been discussed a lot lately to a viral level. Amidst all the conversation, ‘OG Nepo Baby’ Jamie Lee Curtis is sharing her thoughts on the whole thing.
Jamie Lee Curtis is the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, both of whom were major movie stars, most prominently in the ‘50s and ‘60s. The actress shared these thoughts on Friday on being a nepo baby:
Throughout her career Jamie Lee Curtis’ best movies have included the 1994 action comedy True Lies, A Fish Called Wanda, the Halloween franchise, which she just concluded this year, along with recent favorites like Knives Out and the 2022 movie release Everything, Everywhere All At Once. As the actress wrote, she’s been a working actress for nearly 50 years and she’s constantly aware of being the daughter of actors. She continued:
From Jamie Lee Curtis’ standpoint, the current nepo baby conversation has been one seeking to “hurt” people and bring them down. Speaking from her own experience, she recognizes she’s had advantages, but has always been dedicated to her craft and rejected opinions that nepo babies are without talent. She also shared her belief that her and other actors with backgrounds like hers have the “right to exist” amidst the ongoing discourse. Check out the complete Instagram post below:
Recent names that have spoken to their status as a nepo baby include Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and French model Vanessa Paradis, who found the label reductive and was slammed by an Italian model for her words. Lily Collins, who is the daughter of Phil Collins, defended her status as a nepo baby, saying being an actor is “very competitive” no matter what, even with her roots.
Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter of Blythe Danner and filmmaker Bruce Paltrow, who is from a previous generation of nepo babies, has previously said that she felt like she actually had to “work twice as hard and be twice as good” thanks to having a famous parent. While these actors certainly have doors open for them that people without connections to Hollywood wouldn’t, Jamie Lee Curtis’ final words to her recent social media post encompasses the heart of her message amidst the nepo baby discourse: “BE KIND.”
