Olivia Wilde Now Says Florence Pugh Had ‘A Really Wise Comment’ About The Alleged Feud Drama

Don’t Worry Darling finally opened in theaters last month, though some are still talking about the behind-the-scenes drama surrounding the production. The topic that’s really been making headlines is the alleged feud between director Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh , the movie’s lead actor. Wilde has mostly tried to distance herself – and her movie – from the rumors, though she’s also spoken out and denied rumors of friction between her and her leading lady. Now, in the aftermath of the movie’s release, the director has given credit to Pugh for making “a really wise comment” in regard to the purported feud drama.

Olivia Wilde addressed the Florence Pugh rumors a few weeks ago – along with the reports that Harry Styles spit on co-star Chris Pine during the movie’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Those are only a few pieces of purported drama that’s been linked to Don’t Worry Darling. Wilde spoke more about the various controversies during an interview and, amid the chat, she evoked Florence Pugh. As the director explained, she felt that Pugh made an astute assertion regarding how the personal lives of those involved in the movie have been affected by the flurry of reports:

It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact. Florence had a really wise comment that we didn’t sign up for a reality show. And I love that she put it that way, because it’s as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you’re selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves. No, that’s actually not part of the job description. Never was.

What she’s essentially saying to Elle is that when one is a reality TV star, they’re aware that their personal life will be on display for the world to see. But the Don’t Worry Darling cast, as she suggests, aren’t in such a position, since they’re simply looking to promote a feature film with fictional content. Many people are sure to have their opinions on the director’s sentiments, but few would argue that the stars’ private matters have been at the forefront of this ongoing drama.

Much has especially been said about the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, who reportedly met and eventually paired off while making the movie. Some people have even gone as far as to question whether Wilde left ex-beau Jason Sudeikis for Styles . The Booksmart director has since shot down those assumptions, saying that her and Sudeikis’ “relationship was over long before I met Harry.”

But as previously mentioned, there’ve been a lot of eyes on Olivia Wilde’s status with Florence Pugh. This speculation began in earnest after a leaked video showed Wilde asking Shia LaBeouf (who she claimed she’d fired) to come back to the project. In the clip, the filmmaker also said that his return would be “a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.” Pugh has remained mum as to whether she’s on speaking terms with Wilde though, like the director, she is proud of Don’t Worry Darling . That notion is based on a heartfelt message Pugh penned around the time the film hit theaters.

There’s not telling what’s what when it comes to the relationship between the two former collaborators. But at the very least, it seems they both believe that their personal lives should not be topics of conversation amid the release of their movie.