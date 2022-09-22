Don’t Worry Darling’s Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence On Rumors Harry Styles Spat On Chris Pine, Denies Pugh Feud Talks

One of the most hotly anticipated upcoming movie releases is the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde. The hype around this project’s release comes from the killer cast, as well as various rumors about drama that have been surrounding the filmmaker and her actors. And Widle recently broke her silence on rumors that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine at the movie’s premiere, while also denying Florence Pugh feud talks.

While the first trailers for Don’t Worry Darling showed a creepy and stylish world built by Olivia Wilde, much of the coverage about her sophomore directorial effort has been about the various rumored feuds . When the movie premiered at Venic e, a viral video led some to think that Harry Styles might have spit on the lap of Chris Pine upon sitting down. Wilde was asked about this while promoting the movie on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , responding honestly with:

He did not. I think it's a perfect example of people who look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact. He really didn't!

Well, there you have it. Just like Chris Pine and Harry Styles themselves, Olvia Wilde denied the two actors were involved in a spitting contest (aka spitgate). Pine’s rep made a similar statement when the rumors first started circulating online, although that didn’t stop social media from theorizing about this possibility. Some folks even slowed down the footage in order to figure out the truth of the situation.

Olivia Wilde’s comments as Don’t Worry Darling is fast approaching its wide release in theaters. While helping to guard the contents of the mysterious thriller, Stephen Colbert asked about the various rumored feuds that have been associated with the second movie she’s directed. Perhaps the most popular of these rumors is that Wilde and the movie’s star Florence Pugh have a strained relationship. The public has been hoping to glean clues about this possible rift, especially since the Oscar nominated actress isn’t doing much press for the movie. Later in her same appearance on The Late Show, Wilde addressed this chatter, saying:

I have nothing but respect for Florence’s talent. She’s fantastic. She’s on the set of her movie Dune right now, and there’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I have nothing against her for any reason.

Well, there you have it. While not going into too many details about the rumored feud with Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde praised the Midsommar actress’ talents and starpower. Although some folks online might still be debating the validity of this response, especially thanks to the leaked video of Wilde trying to get Shia LaBeouf back on set , referring to Pugh as “Miss Flo.” But later in her same conversation with Stephen Colbert, Wilde claims these rumors were largely because she’s a female director. As she put it,

I don’t feel like my male directing colleagues are answering questions about their cast. They’re really not.

Touche. Plenty of acclaimed filmmakers are known for bad behavior on set, and the way they treat their actors. But even still, Olivia Wilde thinks that they aren’t covered in the media the same way, when compared to the chatter around Don’t Worry Darling. Luckily, moviegoers will be able to judge for themselves as the movie finally hits theaters this weekend.