One Piece Of Parenting Advice That’s Stuck With Scarlett Johansson As She Navigates Hollywood
It helps she has a good partner in Colin Jost.
Scarlett Johansson’s a proud mom of two, sharing daughter Rose Dorothy with ex Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo with SNL’s Colin Jost. She’s been at the parenting game for a while now, as her eldest daughter is already 11, but there’s one piece of advice that’s stuck with the actress as she’s worked at her career and her mom duties concurrently.
She told Sunday Morning that it all starts with her admitting having a work life balance is a myth. When she’s on a movie set, that’s her life. The hours are long, she’s often away on location when she’s filming a movie, and she’s not able to focus on her home life like she might want to. It doesn’t get easier at home. In between those roles, she also has a skincare line, has worked as a producer, and has pushed to direct movies like Eleanor the Great. All of this has led her to being the highest paid actress in Hollywood, but it comes with parenting downsides.
This is a perspective she’s developed over time. She told CBS Sunday Mornings that she used to focus more on always being in the spotlight. However, having her “first child was a big turning point” in her career, because it forced her to think about what she really wanted.. She’s said she was “pigeon-holed” early in her career, and it’s hard to say no to opportunities and take a step back in that competitive environment. She doesn’t really have this attitude these days.
Now, it sounds like she’s much kinder on herself. She knows she can’t do it all or be perfect even when she is focusing on one thing or another. She said she tries to get the parenting thing right 75% of the time, which was advice she’d gotten early on. (She absolutely crushed it when her daughter asked about pantylines.) Overall, it sounds like in general she has a more relaxed attitude, and it’s paid off, actually leading her to opportunities she’s more passionate about, such as directing the aforementioned Eleanor the Great.
It probably helps she has a real winner at home in Colin Jost, a man who will literally go dumpster diving for Scarlett Johansson when the occasion requires it.
He’ll be back on deck soon enough. Next up, Scarlett Johansson is back on the heroes circuit, and we’ve already gotten a look at her in The Batman: Part II. The movie’s one of several in the works for 2026 and 2027, and she’ll likely be splitting her attention for some red carpets in the near future. She’s got this, though.
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Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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