Colin Jost Just Told A Cute Story About His Son And Milk That Makes Me Think His And Scarlett Johansson's Kid Is A Chip Off The Old Block

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson, from what I can tell, are both highly intelligent and clever people, and they're such a cute couple. The actress and Weekend Update anchor are honestly couple goals . That was once again proven by a story Jost told about their 3-year-old Cosmo, who recently had a response to a glass of milk that shows he’s a chip off the old block.

As Colin Jost and Michael Che were talking about their live special on the 2024 TV schedule , New York After Dark, E! News asked about Jost’s child Cosmo. In response to a question about milestones the 3-year-old has hit, the SNL cast member said:

He drank some milk and then said, ‘Some things in life you just have to savor.’ Which I thought was nice.

That is very nice, as well as profound and hilarious, especially because a 3-year-old said it. After that, Jost was asked if Cosmo is funny, and he confirmed he is. Then he went on to call him a “gregarious little guy.”

So, if you are wondering where Cosmo gets his well-spoken clever ways from, you can see it in part right here – the apple doesn't seem to fall far from the tree.

Throughout Jost and Johansson's relationship, which began in 2017, they’ve been known to quip about each other and speak lovingly about one another and their family.

For example, back in 2021, Jost joked about naming their kid Cosmo and his mom’s reaction to it. Meanwhile, this year, Scarlett Johansson joked about her husband covering the Olympics in Tahiti – however, we all know that gig didn’t exactly go to plan as Jost got injured and was pulled from covering the surfing competition to be safe.

Along with the jokes and silly stories about their relationship and family, they’re both quite sincere and loving. Once again proving that they’re relationship goals, Johansson has told stories about Jost being “incredibly helpful” while she films. And in the new E! News interview, the comedian opened up about how their son and Johansson’s daughter Rose – who she shares with her ex Romain Dauriac – get along great.

All around, I love getting a little peek into this couple’s life, and I particularly adore stories about Cosmo that prove he’s inheriting the beloved qualities of his parents.

Pretty soon, we’ll get to see that clever sense of humor Cosmo seems to be developing on screen as his dad returns to Saturday Night Live for its 50th season. While Jost and Michael Che aren't the head writers of SNL anymore , they are mainstays in the cast, and they’ll be helming Weekend Update during this historic season.