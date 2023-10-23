Paddington 3 Officially Has A Release Date, And The Video Announcement Is Adorable

In the history of cinema, there have been some big-screen heroes that have managed to truly capture the hearts of moviegoers everywhere. It’s fair to say that one of the most noble – and furry – figures that fits the bill is Paddington. The storybook bear’s live-action film franchise has seen great success since it launched in 2014, as its first two installments have been praised. For the past few years, fans have been waiting for the highly anticipated threequel. While plot details have been reported, the release date had been up for speculation – until now. Yes, we finally know when the film will hit theaters, and the announcement video for the news is adorable.

Sony Pictures shared the update to its Instagram account and, via the clip that was dropped, it would appear Paddington in Peru is set to open only in theaters on January 17, 2025. So that means viewers who are eager to revisit the lovable bear still have a little over a year before they can do so. That’s a bit of a wait but, more immediately, they can at least find some delight in the promo video itself, which features the titular character doing what he does best. Check it out:

A post shared by Paddington Movie (@thepaddingtonmovie) A photo posted by on

It may be a brief clip, but it’s definitely sweet and fitting for the delightful creature. Fans surely know that if there’s anything he loves, it’s marmalade. (Though I think the Brown family might be a close second.) Not all productions make formal announcements like this one, but this was a smart move on Sony’s part. Considering that there’s already been buzz about the film in some circles, this is a solid way to build on it.

More on Paddington 3 (Image credit: StudioCanal) Paddington 3 Is Officially Happening, What We Know

Fans have been digging for information since Paddington 3 was reported to be in the works. As of right now, there are a few details we know about the film. Ben Whishaw, for instance, will return to voice the lead role and will be joined by franchise vets like Sally Hawkins and Hugh Bonneville. The cast also includes Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman, who are newcomers to the series.

Per what’s been revealed thus far, the story centers on the eponymous protagonist returning to his birthplace of Peru with the Brown family to visit his Aunt Lucy. While there, the group find themselves on an adventure that takes them to some amazing locales. Douglas Wilson is directing the movie and has shared some interesting teases thus far. When discussing the project, Wilson compared it to the wild indie movie Triangle of Sadness. That’s not the first flick I would’ve thought of as a reference point, but I’m intrigued nonetheless.

The prospect of a third film is exciting, but it’s also a bit daunting. The first two installments are so perfect, and one can’t even begin to imagine how Peru might top them. Though considering their past work and love for the lead character, I’ll give the producers the benefit of the doubt as I await the film’s release in early 2025.

While you wait for the movie to arrive, know that you can stream the first Paddington film using a Netflix subscription, while Prime Video subscribers can rent or buy its 2017 follow-up. Also, keep an eye on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases to learn about films headed to cinemas in the near future.