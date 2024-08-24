I Just Realized A Pair Of Jeans Blake Lively Wore On The It Ends With Us Press Tour Cost $19,000 Dollars. I Don't Think My Entire Wardrobe Cost That Much

In the early days of the It Ends With Us press tour, before all the viral rumors about BTS drama started, we talked a lot about Blake Lively's fashion. Apparently, at one of the first events she attended for the film, the jeans she was wearing cost $19,000. Wait, I’m sorry, those pants she wore ahead of It Ends With Us’ release were worth how much? Yes, they really did cost $19,000, and I’m not joking.

Ahead of It Ends With Us release on the 2024 movie schedule , Lively attended Book Bonanza and an early screening for the movie in Grapevine, Texas back in June. It seemed to be a casual outfit that consisted of a white take top, a pair of jeans with flower cutouts that ran from her upper thigh to her ankles and a pair of heels. It turns out, those aren’t any old jeans. They are $19,000 Valentino jeans according to CNN , which you can see below:

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Now, I’ve never been one to think that Blake Lively or any other fashion-forward celebrity would wear non-designer or cheap clothes, especially while promoting a new project. It’s the norm for them to pull out the stops and don incredible designer clothes when they are making public appearances. On top of that, they can simply afford higher-end brands. However, $19,000 is wild!

What makes this number stand out even more is the notion that the most expensive pair of jeans on Valentino’s site at the time of this writing are worth $2,800. That means the jeans Lively is wearing are over six times more expensive than what the designer brand is currently selling.

That cost is easily worth at least triple the price of my entire closet, if not more.

However, as I mentioned, Blake Lively can probably afford that. Plus, it’s very common for celebrities to borrow the clothes they wear on red carpets and press tours, meaning it’s possible she doesn’t own those pants.

Looking past the price of the jeans, they do fit in so perfectly with Lively’s looks from the It Ends With Us press tour. In the book-to-screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book, the Gossip Girl alum plays Lily, a florist who falls in love with a man named Ryle who ends up being abusive. She also runs into her first love Atlas, and they rekindle their relationship. Throughout the film, flowers play a big role, and Lively has used that to inspire the outfits she’s been wearing to promote the project.

At one point, she stole Ryan Reynolds’ clothes to create a fun floral look that was both masculine and feminine. She continued method dressing with a fun pastel feathery moment, and she showed off her immaculate style again when she went full Barbiecore for an afterparty the film had.

Despite the drama surrounding It Ends With Us, Blake Lively and the film's director Justin Baldoni, there’s no denying that her fashion game has been impeccable for the project's promo, as per usual.

However, I’ll be the first to admit that those jeans are wildly expensive, and I’d really like to know if she truly paid that price tag for them.