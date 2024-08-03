Blake Lively's Latest It Ends With Us Look Is A Pastel Feathery Masterpiece, And It Proves She's A Master At Method Dressing

Anytime Blake Lively is seen out and about, she’s dressed to the nines. However, she really ramps up her fashion game when it’s time to promote a project, as she develops fun and fresh looks that fit within the vibes of the film she’s about to release. Now, with It Ends With Us’ release on the 2024 movie schedule just days away, she’s been rocking all sorts of fun flowery looks, and her latest pastel feathery ensemble proves she’s a master of method dressing.

The upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of It Ends With Us premiers on August 9, and over the last few weeks, Lively has been throwing flowery outfit after flowery outfit in honor of her character Lily Bloom – who is a florist who owns her own flower shop. Recently, the actress and producer was spotted in the Upper West Side of New York City while doing press for the film, and she was wearing this fabulous ensemble, take a look:

(Image credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Lively, who does not have a stylist, is a fashion icon, and it’s always fun to see what she pulls together for a given project. For It Ends With Us she’s been leaning into the florals and the fun that comes with flower arrangements, and this look fits into that vibe perfectly.

According to her Instagram , the “dreamy” pastel feathery dress was by Dauphinette. Take one look at the brand's IG , and you’ll be instantly convinced that they’re the perfect pair for Livley and It Ends With Us press based on their completely unique and fun floral looks. In the book this movie is based on, Lily is unconventional, and she loves to bring out the side of flowers that people might not immediately see. To me, this look is a perfect example of that philosophy.

Along with the Dauphinette dress, the Gossip Girl actress wore rainbow sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps and gorgeous floral Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. From the chunky rings to big dangly flower earrings to the cute flower barrettes, the sparkly jewels matched the dress perfectly. It also added to all the fun textures in this ensemble. Like a bouquet of flowers, Lively’s outfit was full of wildly different and fun elements that all came together into a masterpiece.

This look adds to a growing Rolodex of genius looks from this press tour (and its premiere hasn’t even happened yet). Lively rocked a wonderful floral suit – that incorporated some of Ryan Reynolds’ clothes – for a promo video, we’ve seen numerous flower dresses, and I’m obsessed with her suits that have big white flowers on them.

Both Margot Robbie and Zendaya are great method dressers , and the Dune star specifically has been doing it for years. However, over the last year, seeing the press tour looks they’ve developed for Barbie, Dune: Part Two and Challengers have been jaw-dropping. From glamorous premiere looks – like Zendaya's sparkly green tennis dress and Robbie's famous Barbie doll-inspired fits – to slightly more subdued but still on-brand interview looks, they’ve brought method dressing into the mainstream.

Now, Blake Lively is keeping the conversation going with her looks, and I’m obsessed!

As the It Ends With Us press tour continues, I’m certain Blake Lively will keep dazzling in stunning on-theme fits, and I’ll be here to talk about and praise them. And once that’s all over, you’ll be able to see her movie that’s inspired all of this in theaters on August 9.