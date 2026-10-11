Ben Affleck Breaks Down The Ending Of Animals And The Identity Of The Film’s Villain
The filmmaker shared some keen thoughts with us.
Be warned, as major spoilers for Animals lie ahead.
Animals is the latest directorial effort from Ben Affleck, and it’s also one of the newest titles to hit the 2026 movie schedule. The film, in which Affleck also plays one of the lead roles, revolves around a mayoral candidate and his wife, whose relationship unravels as they deal with their son’s apparent kidnapping. Yet the paradigm shifts for them and those in their orbit when a new revelation comes to light. CinemaBlend spoke to Affleck about his new flick, and he not only broke down the ending but shared some details on the main villain.
California-based politician Mark Kimball and his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington) are distraught when someone calls and claims they’ve kidnapped their son, Denny (Christopher Woodley) and wants $7 million for his safe return. They are relieved, however, when Denny returns home on his own after trick-or-treating. However, it’s revealed that the true kidnapee is the child Denny was with, Hector (Jacob Estrada) – who’s the son of Ramon (Luis Gerardo Méndez), the man Kimball family maid, Cecilia Trujillo (Adriana Paz) is dating.
The Kimballs eventually decide to save Hector regardless, with the help of enigmatic deal broker Dayle Burton (Gillian Anderson). The Kimballs later, however, take Dayle up on her offer to have the kidnapper killed during the cash exchange. Ultimately, the situation ends with Hector being saved, and the kidnappers – along with Gayle and her assistant, Rand – being killed. When CB spoke to Affleck, he didn’t divulge the exact identity of the lead antagonist, but he shared some details on the character’s backstory and link to Mark:
Affleck is indeed right that there are clues that seem to allude to the identity of the main kidnapper, and a solid theory is that the character – played by Matt Gerald – could be James Bureaux. Viewers may recall that Bureaux is the man who Mark researches at the beginning of the movie. That would track, given what the director/leading man says about the man who kidnaps Hector:
During the 2026 Netflix movie, Mark attempts to appeal to the Los Angeles community, as he attempts to become mayor. It’s also a big gamble for the Spanish-speaking politician, as he seeks pretty much all of his assets into his campaign. Given Mark’s position and status as a wealthy man, it would make sense that the man (who may or may not be Bureaux) would target him. At the end of the day, though, Affleck seems to be concerned with much more than just audiences knowing the criminal’s identity:
It seems like Affleck put a lot of thought into this narrative, and that tracks, given how passionate he’s been when speaking about his work on the film. At one point, it looked like Animals wouldn’t even happen, but Affleck revived it. However, by that point, the original leading man, Matt Damon, had to step away to film The Odyssey, and Jennifer Garner dropped out as well. What Affleck ultimately crafts is a classic thriller filled with political and social undertones.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
As for the villain, I’d be surprised if Ben Affleck ever overtly revealed their identity but, then again, that’s just more reason for viewers to check out the movie and make their own assumptions. So, on that note, grab a Netflix subscription and stream Animals now.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.