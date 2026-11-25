Amid the various changes that have unfolded at 60 Minutes under Bari Weiss’ leadership, a handful of staffers have remained in the fold. Veteran broadcaster Lesley Stahl is one of those people, as she chose to remain with the series alongside cohorts Bill Whitaker and Jon Wertheim. Up to this point, it seemed that Stahl and Weiss had been able to work together harmoniously. However, if a recent report is to be believed, Stahl is now taking issue with CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief for a major reason.

This reported situation apparently has to do with editorial autonomy on Stahl’s part. According to the Wall Street Journal (via The New York Post), Stahl is allegedly frustrated with Weiss and co. interfering with her reporting. The news outlet claims that one particular sticking point has to do with changes made to a story involving violence that Palestinians reportedly faced from Israeli settlers in the West Bank. That segment aired back in October after Stahl apparently objected to Charles Forelle, Weiss’ deputy E-I-C, holding it.

Per this reporting, much of the supposed displeasure on Stahl’s part also has to do with Weiss’ perceived lack of experience in the broadcast news industry. Before Skydance (then Paramount Skydance) chief David Ellison hired Weiss in October 2025, she’d founded the online outlet known as The Free Press. That organization was also acquired by Paramount around the same time Weiss was hired. If these claims about Stahl are true, she wouldn’t be the first to question Weiss’ leadership skills.

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Another person who has spoken openly about Bari Weiss is former 60 Minutes correspondent, Scott Pelly, who was fired this past May after allegedly accusing the exec of "murdering" the show. Pelley spoke out about Weiss during a subsequent interview and cast doubt upon her ability to run the legacy news brand. It was Pelley’s assertion that the Eye Network was in need of some “adult supervision.”

Pelley is also one of several former employees who have made claims of “journalistic interference” against the new leadership team at CBS News. He, Cecilia Vega and more have alleged that they were encouraged to insert what they believed to be news-related bias into their reporting. On the other side of this equation, Weiss and co. have denied presenting biased reporting. Some have also come to Weiss’ defense during this time, with CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil defending her vision and saying he hadn’t personally seen any instances of bias.

All of that aside, 60 Minutes reportedly finds itself in a tough situation, as the program has seen ratings-related setbacks amid Season 59. One of the latest reports makes note of the show having averaged 8.3 million viewers for its nine episodes that aired between September 9 and November 16. That marked a 16 percent decrease from the previous season. Ahead of that, Weiss addressed concerns about the show and said it had been doing “tremendously well.”

If the situation involving Lesley Stahl is legitimate, though, it would mark yet another behind-the-scenes issue for Bari Weiss. Said conflict would also theoretically add more pressure for Stahl, who’s been receiving backlash for having remained with the show now that Weiss and executive producer EP Nick Bilton are in charge. Time will tell whether any further developments arise in this matter.