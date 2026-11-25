She's back — and her kill list is getting longer! Fallout star Ella Purnell returns as Rhiannon Lewis in Sweetpea season 2, where a promotion, a new romance and a copycat killer threaten to expose her murderous secret.

Friday Night Dinner's Tamsin Greig joins the cast as a suspicious mother, while Rish Shah plays Rhiannon's new love interest in the darkly comic British thriller.

All six episodes arrive on Sky and Now in the UK on November 26, with US viewers having to wait until early 2027 for STARZ. Boo!

Here's how to watch Sweetpea season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

How to watch Sweetpea S4 online in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Season 2 of Sweetpea will stream on Sky in the UK, with all episodes available from Thursday, November 26.

The show will also be available on Sky's pay as you go platform, Now. Prices vary depending on the package you opt for, but right now, there's huge savings to be made with Black Friday deals.

UK citizen overseas? You can download a VPN to access your usual streaming services as you would back home.

How to watch Sweetpea S2 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Sweetpea online just as you would at home.

While services like NOW block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Sweetpea season 2 with NordVPN



Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including NOW. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. Currently, thanks to a Black Friday deal, you get 78% off + 3 Months Free!

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for NOW, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Sweetpea, head to NOW

Can I watch Sweetpea S2 in the US?

(Image credit: STARZ)

While season 1 has moved over to Peacock, season 2 of Sweetpea will debut on Starz in the US. A firm release date is TBC, but we're promised "early 2027."

Starz usually costs $11.99 per month (though bundle deals are available), but this Black Friday deal brings it down to just $2.99 for your first two months, or $1 a month on the annual plan.

UK streamer in the US? You can download a VPN and watch as if you were at home.

Can I watch Sweetpea S2 in Canada?

(Image credit: Starz)

Starz will also be the place to stream season 2 of Sweetpea in Canada, but again, the arrival date is yet to be confirmed.

Travelling in Canada? Viewers away from home can purchase a VPN to access your regionally-restricted services no matter where you are.

How to watch Sweetpea S2 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Aussies can stream every episode of Sweetpea on Binge. Season 2 arrives on Thursday, November 26. Prices start from AU$10.

Season 2 is also on Showpiece, which you can stream with the Foxtel Now 10-day free trial.

Aussie abroad? Those currently overseas can purchase a VPN to appear right back at home and access your streaming services as normal.

What you need to know about Sweetpea season 2

Sweetpea S2 preview

After her serial killer antics in the previous outing, Rhiannon is on a cover up mission, but with a copycat killer on the loose, no sooner is one body hidden than another drops. But her biggest enemy is her own conscience, as looking at deeds similar to hers from afar causes Rhiannon to question her supposedly righteous crusade of violence.

As if that wasn’t enough to deal with, there’s also problems at work thanks to a new, demanding boss (Taj Atwal), while Rhiannon’s sister (Alexandra Dowling) is pestering her to hurry up with her part in selling the family home. But it’s not all bad, there’s a dishy new doctor (Rish Shah) on the scene giving the deadly avenger plenty of attention.

But, in typical fashion, just as Rhiannon is ready to make a fresh start, her boyfriend AJ’s mother (Tamsin Greig) arrives in town. That’s the same AJ that Rhiannon murdered in the season 1 finale. And she’s not the only one sniffing around, with detective Marina (Leah Harvey) more dogged than ever in her determination to pin Rhiannon down.

It’s set to be another great outing of pitch black comedy and utter carnage, and with Purnell at the top of her game following Fallout, it's sure to be a thriller of a season.

Sweetpea S2 trailer

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Season 2 of Sweetpea arrives on Thursday, November 26 in the UK and Australia. A release date for North America is TBC.

Sweetpea S2 cast

Ella Purnell as Rhiannon Lewis

as Rhiannon Lewis Leah Harvey as Marina

as Marina Jon Pointing as Craig

as Craig Jeremy Swift as Norman

as Norman Ingrid Oliver as D.I. Diana St. John

as D.I. Diana St. John Tamsin Greig as Liv Pierce

as Liv Pierce Rish Shah as Dr Gabriel Saxena

as Dr Gabriel Saxena Taj Atwal as Freya

as Freya Jenny Walser as Daisy

Is Sweetpea based on a book? Sweetpea is based on the book series of the same name by author CJ Skuse. While season 2 may share some elements with book 2, In Bloom, the show has diverged from the text to tell its own story.