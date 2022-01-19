Parasite Director Bong Joon-ho Has Found His Next Movie, And The Batman's Robert Pattinson Might Be Involved

There’s been nothing but radio silence since Parasite director Bong Joon-ho swept the Oscars in 2020. Moviegoers have been waiting to hear what his next project would be. After no developments for months, Bong has finally found his Parasite follow-up. Not only will the Oscar winner make his triumphant return, but The Batman’s Robert Pattinson might be along for the ride.

Deadline reported the Parasite director will write, produce, and direct a film based on the upcoming novel Mickey7 by renowned sci-fi author Edward Ashton. Bong has been circling the sci-fi thriller since receiving the manuscript toward the end of 2021. The untitled film will be a co-production between his production outfit Offscreen, Kate Street Picture Company, and Plan B. Kate Street Picture and Plan B’s Dooho Choi will produce the sci-fi movie alongside Bong Joon-ho.

Robert Pattinson is the Oscar-winning director’s first choice for the lead. According to Deadline, The Batman star was one of the multiple A-list stars who allegedly met with Bong and executives to discuss the role. Everyone was reportedly impressed with Pattinson that they made him an offer before 2021 ended. The film might’ve found its lead.

The chance of the Snowpiercer director and the Twilight alum working together seems probable. Both men are currently under overall deals with Warner Bros. Bong Joon-ho is developing an HBO Max miniseries based on the Oscar-winning Parasite with Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay. Of course, Robert Pattinson will soon make his DC debut as the Dark Knight once The Batman arrives in theaters. As a result, the studio offered Pattinson a first-look deal as a sign of good measure. So all the stars are lining up to make this potential collaboration happen.

The source material Mickey7 will tell the story of a disposable employee leaving on the ice plant Niflheim. The character is repeatedly sent out on dangerous or suicidal missions. After experiencing six deaths, the regenerated explorer starts to question his fate within the colony.

Teaming up with the Tenet star won’t be the first time the director has crossed paths with Hollywood’s A-list. His 2013 film Snowpiercer featured stars like Chris Evans and Octavia Spencer while 2017’s Okja starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Lily Collins, and Steven Yeun. Both films featured Oscar winner Tilda Swinton. Now, Robert Pattinson might be adding his name to this illustrious list.

Since winning the Best Director and Best Picture Oscars for the black comedy, Bong Joon-ho has been keeping a low profile. But movie audiences were anticipating his next film. Before this announcement, Bong had hinted at other projects he is working on. He mentioned working on two scripts – a Korean action-horror film and an English-language drama centered around events from 2016. So, the sci-fi thriller is one of the multiple projects the three-time Oscar winner has been brewing.

It is currently unknown when the film will start production. No other casting news or release date has been announced for the untitled film.