Pedro Pascal Is Dancing In A Wild Apple Commercial And Rizzing It Up In New Rom-Com Trailer, And Fans Can't Get Enough

published

Pedro Pascal is taking the internet by storm, and more than usual.

Pedro Pascal in a tux in the Materialists
(Image credit: A24)

Happy Pedro Pascal Day to all who celebrate. Oh, I’m sorry, did you not know today was Pedro Pascal Day? Honestly, I wasn’t aware either, but it’s the only explanation I have for the fact that Pascal is making waves on social media for not one, but two different projects that have hit all at once.

This morning, the internet’s daddy is being talked about on social media even more than usual thanks to both a new trailer and a short film from director Spike Jonze that has him dancing up a storm while showing off his airpods.

Pedro Pascal Dancing In Apple Short Films Has Fans Cheering

Pedro Pascal isn’t the biggest star in Hollywood but he is certainly the most popular. There’s little the man can’t do without drawing an impressive amount of attention, even Pascal's Starbucks order gets dissected. So it’s not exactly a shock that watching Pedro Pascal dance up a storm in what is essentially a music video has fans going nuts.

The short film is technically an ad for Apple’s newest AirPods. However, being directed by the great Spike Jonze, style is abundant even outside of the fact Pedro Pascal is dancing. And to be fair, he does look incredible.

I don’t know how many AirPods this is going to sell, but you can be sure a lot of people will see this video simply because Pedro Pascal is in it. That’s going to make people think about AirPods a lot more than they probably otherwise would. If wearing them could make me dance like this I’d certainly buy a set.

But if Pedro Pascal dancing isn’t your speed, there’s even more Pedro Pascal to enjoy today.

Pedro Pascal Being Suave In The Materialists Trailer Has Fans Swooning

Pedro Pascal is going to have a huge year, as he has multiple films on the 2025 movie schedule, as well as Season 2 of The Last of Us on HBO. However, what is almost certain to be Pascal’s sexiest movie of the year just dropped its first trailer, as seen at the top of this article. The Materialists stars Pascal alongside Chris Evans and Dakota Johnson and Pascal is already breaking hearts.

The romantic drama stars Johnson as a professional matchmaker who finds herself trying to find the right match. Chris Evans plays a former love interest of Johnson’s character who reconnects with her, but has little to offer in the way of money, while Pascal’s charming competitor is as rich as he is suave.

Certainly, for a lot of fans, a character who looks like Pedro Pascal and who is also rich and, based on the trailer, also a really nice guy, might be the actual dream. It certainly is for some fans.

Today is certainly a big day for Pedro Pascal. Of course, with the actor about to make his Marvel movie debut this summer, he could be in for even more love and praise.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

