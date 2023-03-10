Pedro Pascal’s Wild Coffee Order Went Viral On TikTok. Now Fans Are Trying It Out

I hope I’m not the first person to say this, but it’s possible that the internet’s obsession with Pedro Pascal has gotten a little out of hand. The man is a great actor and he plays the second coolest character in The Mandalorian, but people are so into Pascal that they are now obsessing over what he gets at Starbucks, and I clearly only people as cool as Pedro Pascal should try this at home.

This whole thing started when a fan happened to run into Pedro Pascal outside a Starbucks and he captured the interaction on TikTok. Pascal is nice and friendly, and even signs an autograph. and in most cases that would be the end of it. However, the label on Pascal’s cup is visible, which means we now know what his order is: six shots of iced espresso, in a Venti cup with extra ice.

The coffee order isn’t particularly complex but it is certainly unique, and probably not something a lot of people have ever had. And so, that means a lot of Pedro Pascal fans are giving the drink a try. And a…yeah, that’s an awful lot of espresso. TikTok videos showing people giving the drink a try are becoming a new trend, and it seems most people are impressed Pascal actually drinks this.

I’m going to guess that the purpose of putting six shots in an extra big cup with more ice is that the idea here is that as the ice melts it mixes more water with the espresso. That way, you still ultimately get your super caffeine boost, but in a way that doesn’t feel like you’re drinking literal tar. We never actually see Pascal take a sip in the original video, so maybe he waits a while before drinking this concoction.

Or maybe he downs six shots of espresso like it’s no big deal. He is Pedro Pascal after all and I’m led to believe by social media that he is the king of all media and can do literally anything. I suppose if you drank this often enough your body would get used to it. However, if you try it for the first time, it might have some unforeseen consequences.

It certainly is interesting to learn what Pedro Pascal orders at Starbucks. Perhaps it is the secret to his strange celebrity magnetism. That doesn’t mean that if you drink it you will also become the internet’s daddy, but I guess it also doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Good luck.