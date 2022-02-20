Percy Jackson's Alexandra Daddario The Latest Celebrity To Deal With Intrusion As Man With Gun Targets Her Home

Percy Jackson, Baywatch and Lost Girls and Love Hotels star Alexandra Daddario is the latest celebrity having to deal with a home intrusion. Reports just broke that a man with a gun headed to her Los Angeles area home and did not seem to be very happy. He managed to make it close to her home and was screaming about the actress when the LAPD showed up.

According to reports, the LAPD appeared on the scene as the man was hollering at Daddario’s house. They asked him to leave, but per TMZ , he did not choose to comply. Therefore, he was arrested by the police department on the spot and is still in custody with the police at the time of this writing. The LAPD arrested him on possession of a concealed firearm, which was actually found loaded in a car found at the scene.

So far, it’s unclear if Alexandra Daddario was at home at the time of the incident. She currently spends a lot of time with her fiancé Andrew Form; the two announced their engagement back in December. Doubtless any moment like this happening can feel like an invasion of privacy. And unfortunately, unwanted visitors showing up on celebrity property happens far more often than I'm sure the celebrities (or the LAPD) would like.

In fact, a noteworthy incident of this ilk happened last year when an intruder broke into Johnny Depp's home and used his shower as well as "made himself a drink." This wasn't even the first time in recent memory someone had broken into Depp's home, though in both cases there was no loaded gun involved.

Other celebrities, including Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lopez, have dealt with scary situations with intruders on their property and near their homes (Or in Lopez's case, in her pool house.) In the Sandra Bullock case, varying incidents with a stalker led to a police standoff and the man in question dying by suicide. When a person is famous, instances like these aren't uncommon, but I can't begin to imagine how that sort of intrusion might feel.

It is worth noting the Percy Jackson actress is also a social media star in her own right. She has a devoted following on Instagram and over 21.7 million followers. She also has garnered fans via YouTube, where she and her pal Kate Easton often hang out and do funny bits together. In some of these videos, Daddario has seemed to be in the same home, which features high hedges and privacy from the surrounding area, at least.

It's unclear what the intruder was doing at Alexandra Daddario's home or why he brought a gun, but we'll be sure to keep you updated if more news regarding the case breaks.