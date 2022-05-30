What Pete Davidson Is Doing Next Now That He’s Done With SNL

Since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live as a featured player in 2014, Pete Davidson has become one of the most prominent members of the long-running sketch program’s cast in recent memory, quickly becoming one the show’s main stars and near-permanent fixture of various tabloid magazines. At the conclusion of the show’s 47th season, Davidson decided to walk away from the show that made him an overnight sensation in a shocking move that surprised no one.

But what’s next?

It should come as no surprise, but there are quite a few Pete Davidson movies and TV shows already announced, in production, or awaiting release, with surely more on the way now the “King of Staten Island” has completed his SNL duties. Let’s take a look at all of his announced upcoming projects…

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies - August 5, 2022

First up for Pete Davidson will be Halina Reijn's upcoming black comedy slasher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, which CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell described on Twitter as a “MUST SEE” whodunit that will leave audiences guessing until the credits roll. Basically, the movie centers around a group of friends who decide to hold a party in a massive mansion during a hurricane. If that doesn’t sound dangerous and thrilling enough, the party turns when a murder mystery game turns deadly.

The latest in a long line of A24 horror movies, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies has a cast that sees Amanda Sternberg play a recently sober heroine, Borat 2 breakout star Maria Bakalova as her new girlfriend, and Davidson as an obscenely wealthy and confrontational character at the center of the drama. The movie made its debut at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival in March, but is scheduled to open in theaters August 5, per Variety.

Meet Cute - TBD

In recent years, we have seen some rather imaginative and great romantic comedies, with titles like Palm Springs coming to mind. Well, that trend will continue with Meet Cute, the upcoming rom-com starring Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco that has some heavy time-travel elements to it. According to Variety, the movie centers on a character named Sheila (Cuoco) who discovers a time machine in a New York nail salon and uses it to relive the best date of her life, presumably with Gary (Davidson) as well as to find out where things went south.

A release date has yet to be revealed for Meet Cute, but production has already wrapped, as Cuoco pointed out in an August 2021 Instagram post where the former Big Bang Theory star posted a picture of herself with Davidson along with a caption gushing over the experience and the people she got to work with during the shoot.

Bupkis - TBD

Pete Davidson has long channeled his personal life in his performances, whether it be his standup routines, the 2018 Judd Apatow movie The King of Staten Island, or even various SNL skits over the years. Davidson will draw from that well at least one more time with the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which, according to Deadline, will be a fictionalized version of the comedian’s life in the form of a half-hour live-action comedy. And not only will Davidson be starring in the project, he is also writing it and serving as an executive producer alongside SNL chief Lorne Michaels.

The show has been compared to Curb Your Enthusiasm and has already received a series order from the streaming service, which is great news for anyone who signed on for a Peacock Premium subscription to watch more of Davidson’s work. And while there aren’t a lot of details at this point, specifically when Bupkis will debut, we do know Edie Falco has signed on to play Davidson’s on-screen mom.

The Home - TBD

At some point in the near future, Pete Davidson will star in The Home the new horror movie from James DeMonaco, the mastermind behind the incredibly popular The Purge movies. According to Deadline, the movie will follow a broken man named Max (Davidson) who takes on a job at a retirement home (hence the name) where everything isn’t as it seems. Behind the doors and within the walls of this mysterious facility are residents and caretakers with sinister secrets, which force Max to contemplate his own troubled past and life in foster care.

Production on The Home was up and running as of March 2022 according to an on-set image of a blood-soaked (but all smiles) Davidson shared by Digital Spy. Expect to hear more about this promising project in the coming months.

Wizards! - TBD

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies won’t be the only upcoming A24 film to feature Pete Davidson, as the SNL alum is set to star in Wizards!. According to Deadline, the movie will center around two pothead beach-bar operators played by Davidson and Franz Rogowski who discover some stolen loot that leads to all kinds of trouble. Also set to appear in the movie are Naomi Scott and Sean Harris.

Wizards!, which will be released by A24 and Plan B Entertainment, is written and directed by David Michôd, whose most recent film projects include War Machine and The King, both of which landed on Netflix. The movie is based on a story Michôd wrote alongside Joel Edgerton.

I Slept With Joey Ramone - TBD

Pete Davidson will soon portray one of the pioneers of the American punk rock movement when he portrays The Ramones frontman in the upcoming Netflix biopic I Slept with Joey Ramone. First announced back in April 2021, the movie, which is based on the memoir of the same name written by the punk icon’s brother, Mickey Leigh, that shed light on the singer’s upbringing and life with The Ramones.

The upcoming biopic was co-written by Davidson and I Want You Back director Jason Orley, who is also helming the project. Not long after the project was announced, Davidson told Billboard he was shocked Netflix and STXfilms were letting him move forward with the project. Make sure to keep your ear to the ground for more news on this exciting movie.

It should come as no surprise that Pete Davidson would have so much lined up following his departure from Saturday Night Live, and there’s a good chance we’ll see even more movies and shows being announced in the weeks and months to come.