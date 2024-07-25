That Time A Super Nice Policeman Helped Out Matt Damon And His Wife And Inadvertently Ruined Anna Wintour’s Met Gala Plans

Matt Damon, known for his best movies like Good Willing Hunting, The Bourne Identity movies, and Air, went with his wife to the 2024 Met Gala in May. With great food, high-end fashions, and A-list celebrities to acquaint yourself with, it’s hard not to have fun at the charity event. However, the American actor speaks about how a super nice policeman helped him and his wife get to the event only to inadvertently ruin Anna Wintour’s Met Gala plans.

The 2024 Met Gala was a night of floral and botanical looks to fit in with the theme of “The Garden of Time.” Stars like Zendaya showed up in a peacock-colored dress with a bird accessory and co-host Jennifer Lopez rocked the sheer dress trend in a silver see-through ensemble. Even Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo continued their coordinated trend in method dressing in their character’s colors.

At the 2024 Met Gala, Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso looked absolutely grand at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The loving couple was ready to go with Damon in his black-and-white suit and tie and Barroso wore a strapless white column dress from Christian Dior. But little did the Oppenheimer actor know that big events like this have strict rules on how to arrive and when. Here’s the story of how Damon and his wife got the help of a super nice policeman to bring them to the Met Gala which accidentally derailed Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s plans.

A Policeman’s Helping Hand for Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the Met Gala

Before promoting the 2024 movie release of the thriller-comedy film The Instigators, Matt Damon spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about being rushed to get to this year’s Met Gala. Even though Damon and his wife were staying at a hotel only a block away from The Met, they were told they had to arrive by car instead of walking because of “military precision.” Being told they had to leave at five to get there for their 6:20 pm slot, the True Grit actor explained how a super nice cop helped make arriving much easier:

So we get out at 5:00, and we come out of the hotel, and this cop sees us get in the car, and he kind of signals, and he's like, kind of, ‘Follow me.’ And he turns his lights on and he gives us a police escort. And I'm like, ‘This is incredible. Like, we're getting a police escort.’ It wasn’t part of the whole plan.

It’s a relief that a nice cop was willing to help Matt Damon and his wife. I mean, how many people can say they helped the Golden Globe winner responsible for crafting and starring in Good Will Hunting? Based on the Oscar winner’s explanation of how confusing it was to know where to go to park your car, it’s always nice to have someone escort you in the right direction.

How Plans Were Inadvertently Ruined for Anna Wintour

With Vogue’s Anna Wintour co-hosting the 2024 Met Gala, Matt Damon knew he couldn’t disappoint her. While Jimmy Fallon recapped to Damon about how the fashionable charity event started at 8 pm and yet the Saving Private Ryan actor was there at five, the talented actor and his wife decided to just hang out for about an hour and 20 minutes only to catch the eye of the British editor:

And so we walk up this massive staircase, and there she is. And she welcomed us. And she kind of made a joke because we were so early. And then she says, you know, ‘Go into the exhibit.’ So we went in, and we walked through the exhibit, and then we went into that big room where you're supposed to have cocktails, and there were like a hundred bartenders and waitstaff and Lucy and me. We were fashionably early.

So it looks like Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso got early access to the exhibit and the cocktail room. The way I see it, it’s better to be “fashionably early” compared to being very late. Plus, Damon and his wife were told to show up when they did so they can’t be blamed for that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year’s Met Gala had Matt Damon and his wife show up very early with a super nice policeman escorting them to the parking. Unfortunately, their being too early led to co-host Anna Wintour having to let them into the exhibit before everyone. But, at least Damon and his wife made it on time to the event and seemingly had a great time there.