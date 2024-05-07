Jennifer Lopez Kept The Sheer Dress Trend Going By Sporting A Silver See-Through Ensemble At The Met Gala

Celebrities always dress to the nines when it comes to special events, but it seems like the Met Gala is where fashion designers take it to the next level. Jennifer Lopez arrived on the scene as onlookers checked out Zendaya's Peacock-colored dress, among others. Suffice it to say that the This Is Me…Now star turned more than a few heads with her silver see-through ensemble, and once readers see it, they'll understand.

A dress this time-consuming to make should be a head-turner, as this piece from Schiaparelli took around 800 hours to create. Lopez is co-chair of the 2024 Met Gala, so of course, she had to go all-out in a dress comprised of 2.5 million bugle beads. Take a look at the full view below and witness the elegance and detail that hundreds of hours of design can create:

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to rocking a stunning dress, but it seems like this Met Gala look is just a little extra in the best way, even for the acclaimed actress and singer. Whatever negative fashion karma her husband Ben Affleck got for rocking the Dunkin' jumpsuit has officially been erased.

While all 2.5 million bugle beads are amazing, we have to give it up for the train. Check out the full view of it in the photo below, minus the attendants trailing to make sure it's properly splayed out on the stairway:

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

As co-chair of the Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez told New York Post that she and fellow co-chairs Zendaya, Anna Wintour, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny are responsible for greeting guests and even getting a fancy dinner the night before. It sounds like a pretty sweet gig!

It's probably too early to make a call like this, but I think that this Schiaparelli dress may even surpass the attention Jennifer Lopez received for her green Versace gown she wore to the 2000 Grammys. I have no doubt she'll at least be one of the few on the "best" lists when it comes to rundowns of who wore what at the 2024 Met Gala. That said, just about everyone looks stunning on a night like this, so I do somewhat frown on the notion of categorizing anyone as the "best" when everyone is an icon.

The theme for the 2024 Met Gala is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," which was a bit confusing to read at first. The theme highlights past iconic pieces of fashion, which are occasionally sealed away and viewed as artwork after their big night in front of the press at the Met Gala.

The dress code for this year was dubbed "The Garden of Time," which feels like something so vague you can throw on just about anything as long as it looks good. I would've loved to see Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa on the scene just because his role is all about time, and he rocks some iconic looks in the new era of the show. Maybe he can score an invite next year!

The Met Gala is ongoing on May 6, and CinemaBlend will be keeping an eye out for all the fun that follows and other highlights of the big night. Be sure to stick with us for other entertainment news, and check out the 2024 TV guide for a look at what's coming to television.