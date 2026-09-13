Big Brother 28 Spoilers: The Pressure Cooker Returned For Week 10 Veto, And It Ended In An Unlikely Alliance

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, September 13th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

Yash Patel's unexpected HOH win set the stage for an interesting week in Big Brother, as Dee Valladares and Rick Devens joined up with him and Taylor Brown to take on the remaining Houseguests. Patel honored their wish to put Barrett Pfeiffer, Drew Campbell, and Melody Morris on the block, but it seems the alliance could end there.

Those watching Big Brother online on Saturday night witnessed the return of the Pressure Cooker competition, albeit the variant version involving sticks that we saw in Season 26. It took all competing Houseguests to their limit and ended with an unlikely alliance that could make a run to the Final 2.

(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Won The Week 10 Veto

Drew won the Pressure Cooker competition after nearly thirteen hours with him, Barrett, and Yash in it at the end. It was a clutch win for him, as he was almost assuredly going home this week if he didn't win this competition or the BB Blockbuster. Granted, his win wasn't as epic as Lala Verrett's, as he had to work out a deal to ensure his safety this week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Yash And Drew Made A Secret Deal To Help Protect Each Other

Once it was just Yash and Drew left in the room, the two got to talking. They admitted they had been targeting each other a lot throughout the game but that up to that point, it didn't benefit either of them to get one another out. Instead, they reasoned that they should quietly strike a deal in which they would both have a relatively good chance at safety next week. That is, of course, if they can help it.

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Yash agreed to throw the veto to Drew on the condition that if he wins HOH next, he does not put him on the block. Additionally, he agreed not to vote out Taylor this week, as she'll be the renomination choice when he pulls himself down from the block. On top of that, Yash said Drew could not tell anyone about this deal and that they shouldn't interact too much for the rest of the week.

Big Brother live feed viewers were skeptical of whether this was wise of Yash, but I think there are a few details to consider. The first being that Yash has been sick for days, and he even collapsed on the floor of the HOH room shortly after this competition ended. There was a good chance he was losing to Drew anyway, so at least he possibly got something out of it.

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Also, it seems clear that Drew legitimately intends to honor this deal and said as much privately to the cameras on Sunday morning. He knows there's no going back with Dee and Devens, and he's hoping he can get them out before focusing his attention on Yash, Barrett or anyone else.

Ultimately, both men realize they need to win out if they want to make it to the end and, with this double-eviction coming, the viability of that strategy is well within reach. Drew and Yash seem committed to that and are willing to battle it out. Now, we just have to see if this agreement stands, and if they can both find their way in front of the jury for that grand prize money.

Big Brother continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Season 28 only has a couple of weeks left, so be sure to stick with CinemaBlend as we see who ends up winning it all.