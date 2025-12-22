Rumor Has It The Voice Is Shelling Out 'Millions' For Some Of Its Most Popular Coaches, But I Have One Blake Shelton-Related Concern
Fans of The Voice are in for a treat on the 2026 TV schedule with a revamped Season 29 coming to NBC in February that will feature new twists and Kelly Clarkson reuniting with Adam Levine for the first time in seven years. However, the singing competition also has a milestone coming up next fall, and apparently big plans are in the works. If the rumors are true, The Voice Season 30 could feature arguably the most impressive panel yet, but I’ve got one Blake Shelton-sized concern.
According to an alleged insider, The Sun reports that The Voice is trying to get Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson as their dream lineup to coach Season 30, and they’re reportedly willing to shell out millions of dollars to do it. The source reported:
The tabloid notes that nothing has been finalized yet, and there’s still plenty of time for things to change, with The Voice Season 30 not expected to go into production until late spring or early summer.
I agree that when looking at all of The Voice coaches, it’s hard to beat this lineup. A Blake Shelton reunion with Adam Levine seems like it should be top priority, and throwing Kelly Clarkson back into the competitive mix would be fantastic. Gwen Stefani makes sense as the fourth coach, as she and Shelton could return to the stage where they first met over a decade ago on Season 7.
Here’s why I’m wary to believe these rumors: Blake Shelton still has yet to show any interest in returning to The Voice. Of course he would be amongst NBC’s dream lineup; everybody wants to see the cowboy and the Maroon 5 rocker together again, but it seems like a long shot that it would actually happen. The insider even acknowledged this, saying:
Blake Shelton has said he shut down for about a year after leaving The Voice in 2023, and once he became motivated to help up-and-coming artists again, he landed on The Road (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), where he traveled with musicians competing to open for Keith Urban.
It’s not just Blake Shelton, though, who could pose a problem for this dream Season 30 lineup. As the supposed insider noted:
Kelly Clarkson left The Voice when she and her Emmy-winning talk show relocated to New York, and she’s expressed the need to stay on the East Coast to give her children stability. It seems like that might be especially important following the death of Brandon Blackstock — their father and Clarkson’s ex-husband.
It was a surprise that the “Since U Been Gone” singer agreed to return for Season 29, and I don’t know if that makes it more or less likely that she’d return again for Season 30.
I’ve been a huge fan of The Voice since the beginning, and no one would be happier than me to see Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson come together for the competition’s milestone 30th season. But despite the rumors circulating, I will remain skeptical until we get something official from NBC or Shelton himself.
The Voice Season 29 premieres at 9 p.m. ET Monday, February 23, on NBC and streaming with a Peacock subscription.
