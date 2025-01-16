Joel McHale Joined Scream 7 And His Role Destroys A Popular Fan Theory

The horror renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, and some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters with new sequels. That includes Wes Craven's Scream, with a seventh movie currently in development. The cast is coming together, with fans thrilled Neve Campbell is back as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming horror movie. Joel McHale as recently cast, and his role destroys a popular fan theory.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, and each new casting news is breaking the internet. The latest comes to us from Deadline, which revealed that McHale is joining the next sequel as Sidney's husband Mark Evans. But fans has assumed that the "Mark" she mentioned in the 2022 movie was actually Patrick Dempsey's Mark Kincaid from Scream 3. Alas, this latest casting news put the kibosh on that pairing, which is something fans have thought was canon for years.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

It seems all but impossible that Patrick Dempsey will appear in Scream 7, despite fans wanting to catch up with his character. Back in Ocotber, Dempsey said he as waiting on a script, but seemed down to reprise his role years later. But perhaps negotiations failed, leading to Joel McHale to step in as Sidney husband, who will be an entirely new character altogether.

Mark Kincaid was one of many Scream legacy characters who longtime fans are eager to see return to the slasher property. The seventh movie's cast list is still coming together, so only time will tell if any of them sign on the dotted line. But moviegoers can rest easy knowing both Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox will be back in action for the movie.

With Joel McHale's newcomer confirmed as Sidney's husband, I'm eager to learn more about the couple's story. The 2022 movie confirmed that Campbell's signature character was married and with kids, but the details of her backstory since the fourth movie weren't revealed. But now that Sidney is once again at the center of the franchise, Scream 7 should presumably fill in those blanks.

