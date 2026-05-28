Elisabeth Moss Explains Why June Rescuing Hannah Is 'Complicated' In The Testaments

Spoilers ahead for the Season 1 finale of The Testaments.

Shortly after its debut, The Handmaid's Tale became an Emmy-winning success and one of the best Hulu shows to watch. While that series ended with The Handmaid's Tale series finale, those with a Hulu subscription were recently treated to its spinoff The Testaments. Fans were delighted when Elisabeth Moss returned as June, and she did another appearance in the Season 1 finale. While huge revelations were shared about her character and Hannah/Agnes, Moss explained why a rescue mission would be "complicated" where things currently stand.

The Testaments finale had some huge bombshells, with June realizing that Daisy knows Hannah/Agnes, and Chase Infiniti's character learning who her birth mother was. During an interview with TV Line about the book-to-screen adaptation, Elisabeth Moss explained why the former Handmaid can't just rush in and extract her daughter. In the actress/director/producer's words:

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There are elements of that life that are not great, but she's also not destitute. She lives in a nice home. She has friends. She's also somewhat brainwashed by the Gilead structure. So, yeah: It's complicated.

Points were made. While June tried to rescue her daughter a number of times throughout The Handmaid's Tale, they often resulted in Hannah being moved further away from her. And now that she's a young woman who's been further indoctrinated in the ways of Gilead, it might be even harder. That is, until Daisy slowly helps her realize that she needs to get out of the fictional country. The Testaments has been renewed for Season 2 on Hulu, so we'll have to see what comes next for the spinoff.

(Image credit: Hulu)

The final scene of June reading Daisy's note might have also included an appearance of her younger daughter Baby Nichole, who was born in Gilead. While Daisy is an older Nichole in the Testaments book, showrunner Bruce Miller confirmed that wasn't the case in the TV show. After all, he wanted Daisy and Hannah/Agnes to be around the same age, rather than have a significant age difference. So it's perfectly possible that the little girl seen playing is actually June's other daughter. We'll have to wait for Season 2 for more information.

When The Handmaid's Tale ended with its sixth season, some fans were disappointed that June and Luke didn't actually get to rescue Hannah. Those of us who read The Testaments knew why this couldn't happen just yet, but now that Elisabeth Moss' character knows where her daughter is, it should be interesting to see what comes next.

The Testaments is streaming in its entirety on Hulu as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully, production on Season 2 starts soon so we can return to this very different corner of Gilead.