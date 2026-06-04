7 Taylor Swift Songs That Sound Like They Belong On A Toy Story Soundtrack
As a Swiftie and a Toy Story fan, I couldn't help myself!
Like many other Swifties around the world, I'm bracing myself for whatever Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have in store for us with the new single they wrote for Toy Story 5. While we wait for "I Knew It, I Knew You" to drop on Friday, I've been thinking about other Taylor Swift songs that kind of sound like they belong in a Toy Story movie... at least, by their titles, anyway.
To be clear, I don't think any of the titles below will end up on the new movie's soundtrack, nor do I believe any of them were inspired by past Toy Story movies. Lyrically speaking, it just wouldn't make sense. But if we're looking at the titles alone, it's kind of fun to imagine a Toy Story connection. And it's a way to pass the time while we wait for Toy Story 5 to arrive on the 2026 movie schedule on June 19.
My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys
This one may seem obvious, but I also need to credit Pixar directly for the connection. Back when The Tortured Poets Department was just coming out (and was chock full of heartbreaking lyrics), the studio shared an amazing thread of images tying track titles from Taylor's album to some of their movies. Naturally, they dedicated "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys" to Toy Story's Sid. Let's face it, Andy would never break his favorite toys, but Sid took a disturbing amount of pleasure in the act.
Cowboy Like Me
I mean, come on, "Cowboy Like Me" is only one of Taylor's best and most underappreciated songs, and I will hear no arguments against that opinion. The Evermore track fits perfectly with Andy and Jessie, whose paths cross in Toy Story 2. It takes one to know one, and on sight, Jessie knew without a doubt that Woody was a cowboy like her.
It's Nice To Have A Friend
As innocent as "It's Nice To Have A Friend" is, especially if we were to pair the Lover track with Randy Newman's iconic "You've Got A Friend In Me," I decided to take a more ironic approach for this one and dedicate it to Toy Story 3's Lotso, who may b lotso things, but the kind of friend it's nice to have isn't one of them.
Invisible String
Wait... Woody has a string! Ok, but that's not the only reason I like "Invisible String" for the cowboy character. Let's not forget that it was Woody's pull-string that caused him to dangle from that tree in Toy Story 3, putting him directly into Bonnie's path. Almost as if there was something cosmically tying him to her.
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
We're going back to the original Toy Story for this TTPD track, as there are no toys that give "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) better than the very non-cannibalistic, very misunderstood misfit toys at Sid's house, who manage to get Buzz's arm reattached for him.
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Right Where You Left Me
Perhaps the most literal pick of the bunch, I think this Evermore bonus track fits perfectly with the life of any toy featured in the Toy Story movies. After all, while they're able to talk and move about when humans aren't around, they always have to end up right where their person left them.
Mine
I saved "Mine" for last because it made me smile the most. One of the things Woody makes clear from the first movie on is that he's proud to belong to Andy. Being a kid's toy is his ultimate purpose and a point of pride. And nothing says "mine" better than the sight of Andy or Bonnie's name written on his boot.
With less than a day until "I Knew It, I Knew You" drops, and just a matter of weeks before Toy Story 5 arrives in theaters (watch the trailer!), we have a lot to look forward to!
Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and (of course) continuing to obsess over the best movies and TV shows (those that already exist, and the many on the way). She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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