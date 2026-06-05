The Office’s Angela Kinsey Gets Real About One Of The Most ‘Uncomfortable’ Scenes She Filmed

The Office may have ended years ago, but the series is still one of the best sitcoms of all time. If you haven't watched in a while, it's currently streaming with a Peacock subscription, and I can promise it still has a lot of pretty memorable scenes. Also, cringey ones. In fact, to this day, the cast still remembers several of these scenes pretty vividly. And Angela Kinsey recently got real about one of the most uncomfortable scenes she filmed.

Kinsey’s Angela Martin definitely had some fun storylines, even with the character being a bit stuck-up and more professional than a lot of her co-workers. She starred on the NBC hit for all nine seasons, and not surprisingly, out of the almost 200-episode run, there were some scenes she didn’t particularly enjoy filming. While speaking with Us Weekly, she recalled one scene she did that was pretty awkward:

I will say maybe one of the most uncomfortable times I was on set was when I had to dress as the nurse and awkwardly walk through the whole room, and I had the cutlets. They make your boobs extra big. They put the thingies in. I was like, ‘Ugh! This is so awkward.’

The episode in question was Season 7’s Halloween episode, “Costume Contest,” in which Dunder Mifflin holds its annual costume contest. Everyone (aside from Oscar) dresses up, with Angela dressing up as a nurse. While the outfit may have looked great on Kinsey, it sounds like it was a bit weird to pull off, and even more mortifying having her co-stars looking at her in that kind of outfit, which is understandable.

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The Office is known for its cringeworthy episodes, and the show even held an uncomfortable record before it was broken by HBO’s Succession, so Angela’s nurse costume being awkward is unfortunately on par with the rest of the series. At the very least, it was only for one episode. While the nurse costume made its rounds a few times with different characters on The Office, Angela only wore it once for the costume contest.

Even though there were some crazy moments while filming, such as there being so much spittle during a scene with Creed Bratton and John Krasinski, there were also some fun times. Craig Robinson previously recalled Steve Carell improvising a line that amazed him, and I can only imagine how much more improvisation happened throughout the show’s run. Not only with Carell, but with the entire cast. It’s likely there were more fun moments filming than stressful ones, especially since the show ran for so long. So at least Kinsey has some other moments to look back on with delight.

For those who want to see what Kinsey means when it comes to her vivid nurse costume, the episode is streaming on Peacock, along with the entirety of The Office and the Superfan episodes. The first season of spinoff, The Paper, is also streaming on the platform, and will be back for a second season, but additional details on that front have not been shared.