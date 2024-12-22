Jamie Foxx Has Reportedly Flipped His Life Around After Medical Issues: ‘He’ll Never Take A Second Of Life For Granted Again’

Jamie Foxx has been living his best life as of late, and that’s great to see considering where he was over a year ago. In April 2023, rumor swirled around the fan-favorite actor after he suffered a “medical emergency” that wasn’t disclosed by his family at the time. Foxx has since opened up about his health issues in his latest stand-up comedy special. As the 57-year-old actor continues to feel the love from fans, a recent report lays out alleged details on how he’s turned his life around following his medical issues.

It was revealed during the A-lister’s special, What Had Happened Was…, that last year, he suffered a brain bleed, which led to a stroke. Earlier this year, sources alleged that Jamie Foxx was settling back into his work following his recovery, and that has certainly seemed to be the case. Now, an insider tells OK Magazine that the Django Unchained star has also been prioritizing his personal health as of late. Apparently, his ordeal is “not something he will ever forget” and, with that, he’s allegedly implemented changes into his routine:

He’ll never take a second of life for granted again. He’s always been very fit, but now he treats his body like a temple. [Foxx] does meditation every morning and often twice a day. He does a lot of yoga and 80 percent of the time he eats very, very clean. Tons of green juices and organic fruits and veggies. Whole grains and high quality protein are also a big staple, food is medicine for him now.

If these claims are true, it would seem like the Day Shift star is really committing to a new way of life. It’s also hard to argue with the efficacy of adding whole grains, organic fruits, veggies and more to one’s diet. The source went on to allege that the father of two has also made another major change to his regimen and, if this is true, it’s a good one:

Sleep is a priority now so his days of afterparties are pretty well over. Most nights he’s in bed by 10 p.m. because prime sleep hours are 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and he likes to get at least eight hours or more of sleep a night. He also doesn’t sweat the small stuff. He’s always been a very happy person but he’s just at a whole new level now, he walks around with a smile 24/7.

Regardless of how exactly the Collateral star is changing his ways, I’m just happy to see him up and about. The past few months have seen him popping champagne in celebration of his new comedy special. He’s also looking towards the release of this 2025 movie schedule release Back in Action, for which he brought Cameron Diaz out of retirement. Unfortunately, the actor was injured amid a reported altercation in a restaurant earlier this month, which required him to get stitches around his mouth. But the actor remained upbeat when addressing the matter, saying “the devil is a lie.”

As a fan of Jamie Foxx, it does my heart well to see him back to working as he pleases. Hopefully, he remains in good health, not just for the sake of entertaining the masses but for his own personal well being.

You can grab a Netflix subscription to stream What Had Happened Was… right now. That same membership will also allow you to check out Back in Action when it debuts on the streamer on January 17.