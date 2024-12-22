Jamie Foxx Has Reportedly Flipped His Life Around After Medical Issues: ‘He’ll Never Take A Second Of Life For Granted Again’
What a difference a year can make.
Jamie Foxx has been living his best life as of late, and that’s great to see considering where he was over a year ago. In April 2023, rumor swirled around the fan-favorite actor after he suffered a “medical emergency” that wasn’t disclosed by his family at the time. Foxx has since opened up about his health issues in his latest stand-up comedy special. As the 57-year-old actor continues to feel the love from fans, a recent report lays out alleged details on how he’s turned his life around following his medical issues.
It was revealed during the A-lister’s special, What Had Happened Was…, that last year, he suffered a brain bleed, which led to a stroke. Earlier this year, sources alleged that Jamie Foxx was settling back into his work following his recovery, and that has certainly seemed to be the case. Now, an insider tells OK Magazine that the Django Unchained star has also been prioritizing his personal health as of late. Apparently, his ordeal is “not something he will ever forget” and, with that, he’s allegedly implemented changes into his routine:
If these claims are true, it would seem like the Day Shift star is really committing to a new way of life. It’s also hard to argue with the efficacy of adding whole grains, organic fruits, veggies and more to one’s diet. The source went on to allege that the father of two has also made another major change to his regimen and, if this is true, it’s a good one:
Regardless of how exactly the Collateral star is changing his ways, I’m just happy to see him up and about. The past few months have seen him popping champagne in celebration of his new comedy special. He’s also looking towards the release of this 2025 movie schedule release Back in Action, for which he brought Cameron Diaz out of retirement. Unfortunately, the actor was injured amid a reported altercation in a restaurant earlier this month, which required him to get stitches around his mouth. But the actor remained upbeat when addressing the matter, saying “the devil is a lie.”
As a fan of Jamie Foxx, it does my heart well to see him back to working as he pleases. Hopefully, he remains in good health, not just for the sake of entertaining the masses but for his own personal well being.
You can grab a Netflix subscription to stream What Had Happened Was… right now. That same membership will also allow you to check out Back in Action when it debuts on the streamer on January 17.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.