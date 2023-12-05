See Rachel Zegler Go Old Hollywood Glam In Gorgeous Gold Strapless Dress For Academy Event

Over the past few years, actress Rachel Zegler's star power has been steadily growing, thanks to her acclaimed role in projects like West Side Story and (most recently) The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Aside from her performances on the big screen, she's also become a bit of a style icon. Case in point: see Zegler go old Hollywood glam In gorgeous gold strapless dress for Academy event.

While Rachel Zegler has gotten backlash for her Snow White comments, her styling continues to hit the mark. Zegler's looks for Songbirds and Snakes' press tour were consistently amazing, and she's not slowing down now that the movie is out. She recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where she rocked a classic old Hollywood look. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

I mean, how gorgeous it that? Rachel Zegler is still early into her career as a film star, but she definitely understands the assignment. And that includes showing up to events like the Academy's Gala rocking the perfect look. Seriously, this dress and styling is pretty timeless.

Zegler is reportedly wearing Vivienne Westwood, and has already been named on a number of Best Dressed looks from the event. She's wearing some gold eyeshadow that perfectly matches the garment, and minimal jewelry. The dress is going all the 22 year-old actress is absolutely stunning.

While Rachel Zegler's styling has been on point for Hunger Games red carpets, she also stunned at the Shazam 2 premiere. A viral moment also happened when Zegler's dress broke at the 2022 Critics' Choice, only to be rescued by Lady Gaga herself. And smart money says her ongoing focus on fashion is not going to pump the breaks anytime soon, especially with press for Snow White on the horizon.

Zegler's invitation (and fashion win) at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala shows that she's seemingly in great standing with the Academy. After Rachel Zegler was originally snubbed from an invite to the Oscars, she ended up attending and presenting in the year West Side Story was nominated. Only time will tell when she'll get her first coveted Academy Award nomination.

Since West Side Story, Rachel Zegler has quickly been involved in a number of high profile IPs. Following her comic book debut in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, she was the leading lady of the Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Add a Disney princess into the mix with Snow White, and she's really managed to do it all in just a few short years.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is still in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.