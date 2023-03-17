Rachel Zegler Wore A Semi-Sheer Dress With Carefully Placed Beads To The Shazam! Premiere: ‘Your Resident Hottie Goddie’

Rachel Zegler is having a moment. Post West Side Story, the actress is in this weekend’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and set to star in Disney’s live-action Snow White adaptation (the first Latina actress to play a princess) , and has the hotly anticipated Hunger Games preque l coming up. This means she’s had plenty of opportunities to go glam on the red carpet and at events as of late. Her latest look had her having a semi-sheer moment, with a beaded dress that really threw those sparkles in all the right places. To cap it off, she posted about the dress on her own social, and her caption was A+.

The actress wore Elie Saab Couture to the Los Angeles premiere of the new Shazam! sequel. Sure, a lot of eyes were on the fact she popped up with beau Josh Andreś Rivera (pictured above), but as someone interested in new fashion trends, I’m all over the dress and the train covering her back half, but it also has a plunging neckline, a beaded neck choker, and beads placed in just the right spots – a real masterpiece in dress design. There's just a lot to talk about. Take a look.

(Image credit: (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

The dress is beaded throughout its front half and fits the star like a glove. But the party is really in the back, where a soft fabric train accentuates the hardness and the shininess of the front of the dress. Don't be embarrassed if you ooh and aah a little.

(Image credit: (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images))

A couple of weeks ago, I would have said Megan Fox was the queen of the Instagram caption , but she’s taking a break. So, I’m gonna pour one out for her and then move on to Zegler, who is giving Fox a run for her money on the platform. She captioned her own post featuring some of the red carpet pics with “your resident hottie goddie,” a nod to Anthea, the daughter of Atlas, and the character she plays in the new DC movie.

Separately, in promotion of Shazam, she continued this penchant for intriguing captions, also posting a (wee bit of a) thirst trap with the amusing one-liner, “Come see Shazam 2 for the plot.”

A post shared by rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This wasn’t the first time that back embellishments were all the rage on a Shazam! red carpet. Helen Mirren rocked a look with a cape and tied it into the Barbicore trend that’s been popular since we started seeing first looks at Margot Robbie’s upcoming Barbie movie. Zegler’s beaded look with the train came a few days later, at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods Los Angeles premiere at the Regency Village Theatre.