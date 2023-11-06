Rachel Zegler Stunned At The Songbirds And Snakes Premiere In Dress Inspired By Jennifer Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen

Every few years a movie franchise arrives in theaters and becomes a bonafide sensation. The Hunger Games was definitely in that category, with both the novels and four-film movie franchise being wildly popular. Lucky for the fans, we'll soon be transported back to Panem in the prequel blockbuster The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The cast of Songbirds and Snakes is led by Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, and she stunned at the premiere while rocking a dress inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen.

While The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is set decades before the events of the main franchise, some fans are hoping to see Lawrence return as Katniss. While we shouldn't expect her to appear in the prequel, Rachel Zegler's premiere outfit is definitely giving serious Katniss vibes. Check it out below:

(Image credit: Photo by Tristar Media/WireImage)

I mean, how cool is that? Katniss' outfits were part of the Hunger Games iconography, with the District 12 tribute using fashion to inspire a bonafide revolution throughout her two times in the Games. And longtime fans of the franchise will no doubt be thrilled that Zegler went full Katniss in her premiere outfit for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Looks like we've got another girl on fire.

In the first two Hunger Games movies, Katniss wears fiery dresses that have a big impact, constructed by Lenny Kravitz's character Cinna. Smart money says the Games are going to be very different in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, including the way fashion is used to highlight the District that each Tribute comes from. Luckily for us, the wait for the sci-fi blockbuster is nearly over.

The bottom of Zegler's gown looks like it could catch on fire, just like Katniss' looks in the first few movies. But as we know, she's also end up sparking an entire revolution where Panem united against The Capitol and their corrupt ways.

This is just another connection The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has to the original Hunger Games franchise. The trailer for Songbirds and Snakes revealed Zegler is also singing "The Hanging Tree" in the movie, the song made famous by Jennifer Lawrence's character. And smart money says there will be plenty of easter eggs throughout The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' runtime.

It should be fascinating to see how the new Hunger Games movie ultimately performs at theaters upon its release. It's been years since audiences were in Panem, and it's unclear if folks still have the same interest. The ongoing strikes also made the marketing more complicated, although The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has reached an interim agreement to allow the actors to do some press.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will hit theaters on November 17th.