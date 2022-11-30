Rachel Zegler Posts Relatable And Hilarious Photo About A Sad Taylor Swift Song Being In Her Spotify Wrapped

Spotify Wrapped has become a tradition amongst users who seek to know more about their listening habits. The music streaming service assembles a personal summary of all the music a user listened to throughout the year, and highlights their favorites. Many also share their summaries to social media to show what kinds of music they listened to throughout the year. One of these users was breakout star, Rachel Zegler, who made a hilarious and relatable meme about one of the Taylor Swift songs that topped her rapped this year.

Rachel Zegler took to Twitter to joke about how one of her top songs this year was “mirrorball” by Taylor Swift. The actress made a meme using a famous scene from Parks and Recreation, hinting at the sad nature of the song. You can check out her hilarious post below:

pic.twitter.com/crxK6EbT0aNovember 30, 2022 See more

For context, the song is about a young woman who feels the need to entertain others, and reflect the different personalities around her for the enjoyment of her peers (and fans), hence the “mirrorball” analogy. Swift explained the meaning behind this song in the documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions which is available for Disney+ subscribers. Swift always has emotional and resonant lyrics in her songs, so it's no surprise that Zegler connected with this song, especially as a young, budding entertainer.

The scene in Parks and Rec that Zegler’s meme refers to is when the character Ben Wyatt, played by Adam Scott, is having a breakdown after losing his job. Clearly there must be a lot going on with the West Side Story actress. However, I’m sure many of her fans have a lot of sad songs on their Spotify wrapped playlist this year, so this is just super relatable.

Well unlike her meme inspiration Ben Wyatt, Zegler definitely doesn’t have to worry about losing her job anytime soon. She is set to star in many massive projects coming to theaters in the near future. The actress is entering the DCEU by playing a major supporting role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods which premieres in March of 2023. She is also playing the titular role in Disney’s live action reimagining of Snow White, which is set for a 2024 release. In addition, she just wrapped filming on Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This is a massive part, and maybe “mirrorball” is helping the young actress get to the core of her character.

While much of her work is coming down the pike, you can watch Rachel Zegler’s Golden Globe-winning performance in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, which is currently streaming for HBO Max subscribers. In addition, Taylor Swift fans like Zegler can check out our feature on all upcoming projects the popstar has coming up. Spotify subscribers can check out their own “Wrapped” on the platform now.