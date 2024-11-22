Ranking All Of Wicked's Songs Based On Emotional Impact

Movie musicals have won Best Picture before, on top of the thriving theater industry that can be seen in New York and beyond. While I enjoyed offbeat musicals, the blockbuster Broadway hit Wicked will always have a special place in my heart as a millennial theater kid. The first Wicked movie is arriving in theaters, adapting the first act of the stage show.

Since Wicked is being split into two movies, none of the beloved songs were cut from the first film. I'm assuming the same will be true for Jon M. Chu's sequel which takes place years after the first movie (see CinemaBlend's Wicked review here). As a hardcore fan of the musical, there are some songs I rank above others merely because of how they make me feel in the theater. And without further ado, here are the tracks of the Wizard of Oz prequel ranked. A big fat spoiler alert for Wicked's movies are in order since I'll be discussing plot details.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Thank Goodness

Act 2 of Wicked reveals the time jump that's passed since "Defying Gravity" was belted out at the end of the first. The opening song is titled "Thank Goodness" and gives the audience a deep understanding of Glinda's perspective on the drama in Oz, as well as her personal life.

While she's trying to be cheery for the Ozians of The Emerald City, it shows the true vulnerability of the "Good Witch." While she's not a fugitive like Elphie, she's stuck working for The Wizard while Fiyero pines for her best friend. And then there's all the guilt she has about staying behind and not joining Elphaba on her mission. Unfortunately, it'll be another year before we get to see Ariana Grande's spin on that heartbreaking tune.

(Image credit: Universal)

For Good

Aside from "Defying Gravity", this track is perhaps the biggest anthem of Wicked. "For Good" is the penultimate song, where Glinda and Elphaba finally get honest and vulnerable about their long history together. It's the cumulation of the entire story, with the witches acknowledging their own wrongdoing, and ultimately profess how much they love each other.

There's usually not a dry eye in the house after "For Good", and one can only imagine all the heart Grande and Erivo will put into the song for the second Wicked film. Considering how emotional they were throughout Wicked's promotional tour, smart money says that the song is going to go hard.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I'm Not That Girl

There was a ton of pressure on the Wicked cast, but Jon M. Chu struck gold with its leading ladies Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The latter actress has to belt to the heavens during certain songs, but on the stage and screen "I'm Not That Girl" allows Elphaba to show another side of her voice.

During this song the green girl offers some stunning low notes, revealing feelings of insecurity and unrequited love. She's convinced Fiyero could never love someone like her, and the song's delicate orchestration is in stark juxtaposition to belty tracks like "All Good Deeds" or "Defying Gravity."

(Image credit: Universal)

Dancing Through Life

"Dancing Through Life" is a fan favorite song from Wicked, one that involves the whole company and allows most of the principal cast to get solos. While first and foremost the song is Fiyero's big solo in Act 1, it also ends up being a narrative game changer for the entire story.

Because after having an antagonistic relationship since being stuck together as Shiz roommates, Elphaba and Glinda come together for the first time at the end of "Dancing." Glinda realizes how much she's hurt the future Wicked Witch, and they dance together in a moment of silent, moving solidarity.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Wicked With of the East

"The Wicked Witch of the East" is Wicked's version of a B-side. Because while it's part of the Broadway musical, it's noticeably missing from the cast recording. That's presumably because it offers some big spoilers, and there's also dialogue in between each vocal solo. But it's also one of my favorite parts of the show, and I'm so eager to see it on the big screen.

In this song Elphaba travels home to Munchkinland, where her sister Nessa is sitting as Governor. They argue about her actions as the "wicked" witch, as well as their childhood and relationship. The song also involved Boq, and things go from tense to tragic once the magic of The Grimmerie is involved. Emotions are high for everyone involved, and it never fails to take my breath away.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Defying Gravity

This one is perhaps the most well-known song from Wicked. "Defying Gravity" is the closing moment of Act 1 of the show, as well as Jon M. Chu's corresponding first movie. After being withdrawn throughout the story so far, Elphaba finally stands in her power, and takes a stand against the treachery of The Wizard.

The song is a true power ballad, and is a magical experience for audiences. On both the stage and screen she takes flight, belting to the heavens at her enemies below her. It all ends with a final battle cry, making it clear that the Elphie we knew is no more.

(Image credit: Universal)

As Long As You're Mine

While Glinda has her eyes on Fiyero immediately, it's clear that he also has a connection to Elphaba. Midway through the show's second act, they finally act on that attraction and flee into the woods together.

"As Long As You're Mine" is the main love song of Wicked, and has the most romantic musical lyrics of the piece. And seeing the green girl finally feeling sexy and wanted is usually an emotional experience for audiences as well. Their honeymoon phase is so sweet... while it lasts.

(Image credit: Universal)

Finale

The finale of Wicked brings the audience back to where the story all started. Glinda is with her fellow Ozians after Elphaba's apparent death. While the ensemble once again sings about the "good news" about her death, we now understand just how close the pair of witches were.

Glinda is left utterly heartbroken, mourning privately as those around her celebrate Elphaba being killed by Dorothy. And the audience is also privy to information she doesn't about what really went down with her best friend. Seriously, what a gut punch to leave the story on.

(Image credit: Universal)

The Wizard And I

"The Wizard and I" is Elphaba's first big number, and is a classic musical theater "I Want" song. The audience learns who she is and what her goals are, specifically the hopes of being accepted and even "de-greenified" by The Wizard.

The young student stands in stark juxtaposition to the Wicked Witch from The Wizard of Oz, and it's hard not be swept up by its soaring melody and orhestrtion. Each Elphaba sings this song a little differently, with vocal choices helping to elicit strong emotions from musical theater fans.

(Image credit: Universal)

One Short Day

While most of the first Wicked movie (and Act 1 of its stage musical) are set at Shiz University, the two leading ladies eventually depart for the Emerald City after an invitation comes from The Wizard himself.

The full ensemble number "One Short Day" follows, which is a fun way to introduce the fan-favorite location from The Wizard of Oz. But the song ends on a surprisingly touching moment, where Glinda and Elphaba affirm that they've become each other's best friend. I'm not crying, you're crying.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Popular

"Popular" is Glinda's signature song from Wicked, and is arguably the funniest scene in the entire story. She's basically a cartoon character in this sequence, having an over-the-top slumber party with her new bestie Elphie, and assuring her she'd help make her (almost) as popular as her.

As funny as "Popular" is, there are some very touching moments. Particularly the one where Glinda puts a pink flower in Elphaba's hair and tells her that she's beautiful. It's clear that the green gal has never heard that before, which is why she runs out of the room.

(Image credit: Universal)

No One Mourns the Wicked

In the opening number "No One Mourns the Wicked" citizens of Oz celebrate the news that Dorothy killed the Wicked Witch of the West. The song is a very energetic way to start the story, and even the opening notes have a way of making hardcore fans emotional.

Seeing Elphaba's tragic backstory tugs at the heart strings, especially the way her father rejected her as an infant. And after seeing the story in its full, Glinda's reaction to all the chatter is all the more heartbreaking.

(Image credit: Universal)

No Good Deed

Things go downhill in the second half of Wicked, and the drama surrounding Elphaba goes from bad to worse. And after losing several of her loved ones and realizing that the world would never understand her, she finally declares herself to be "wicked" during "No Good Deed."

Seeing Elphaba's age finally take control is a powerful experience, as is the brief moments of stillness as she mourns who she's lost. She frantically tries to save Fiyero's life with spell, before declaring that she'd never do another good deed again, as none of them go unpunished.

(Image credit: Universal)

What Is This Feeling?

While Glinda and Elphaba become best friends, they don't start off that way. Instead they're stuck together as roommates, and instantly having a feeling of "loathing" toward each other. That's when "What Is This Feeling?" comes in, as the students of Shiz rally around the blonde witch.

It's a super fun song, with the Elphaba and Glinda trading barbs, and eventually inspire those around them to join the conflict. Unfortunately it would take a few more scenes before they meet eye to eye.

(Image credit: Universal)

Something Bad

This might be the least beloved song from Wicked. "Something Bad" is the one and only vocal feature for Dr. Dillamond, who warns Elphaba about animals being silenced throughout Oz. But she is a believer in The Wizard at this point, and thinks that he might be able to help.

In the movie, Peter Dinklage voices the character and is shown speaking to an underground group of animals. It's the first hint that there's darkness in this story, even if it's not the catchiest song in the piece.

(Image credit: Unviersal)

A Sentimental Man

This song might be short, but it's essential into understanding The Wizard and his conflict with Elphaba in Wicked. "A Sentimental Man" is his first big song, where he explains that he always wanted a family, but instead ended up ruling over Oz.

It's touching to see the softer side of The Wizard before his villainous intentions are revealed. Additionally, his line to Elphaba saying "everyone deserves a chance to fly" would end up being repeated by her during "Defying Gravity".

(Image credit: Universal)

March of the Witch Hunters

One of the final songs in Wicked is "March of the Witch Hunters", where a mob of angry Ozians get together in order to hunt down and kill Elphaba. It's an furious song, one that features a number of key connections to the events of The Wizard of Oz.

I don't want to give all of the spoilers away, but seeing the way Elphaba is villainized for trying to save those around her is definitely heartbreaking to see. So while the march is a quick song, it has an impact.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Dear Old Shiz

The first half of Wicked largely takes place at Shiz University, so naturally composer Stephen Schwartz wrote a choral arrangement to introduce us to that location. Enter "Dear Old Shiz", which is typically sung a cappella by the company.

While "Dear Old Shiz" definitely has its place in the story (and its fun to hear Glinda hit that high note at the end), it doesn't have the same emotional punch as many of the other songs.

(Image credit: Universal)

Wonderful

"Wonderful" is the Wizard's second big song, and its a duet where he tries to once again connect with Elphaba in the mist of her ongoing rebellion against him. He waxes poetic about real-world politics, and how he's using them (and spin) to keep himself in power and unite the people of Oz.

Unfortunately, their brief moment of dancing and joy is quickly ruined. She finds a now-mute Dr. Dillamond, and she ends up vowing to fight The Wizard until the day of her death. Yikes.

The first Wicked is in theaters now, and the sequel will follow November 21st, 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.