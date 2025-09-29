Someone Asked Ewan McGregor If He Wants To Do Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2, And He Had A Funny Response

While there are a few upcoming Star Wars shows and movies on the way, fans might be sad that one of the most acclaimed recent offerings is still in relative limbo without much of a future. There's been no word on whether Obi-Wan Kenobi will return for Season 2, with most signs pointing to "nope. But if it were to score a renewal, would Ewan McGregor be up to reprise his role?

The actor seemingly answered that question while appearing at Fan Expo Chicago 2025, after talking about how he hadn't filmed any new projects since last Spring. The actor made a joking plea to Disney, essentially asking for Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 so he can have a job again (via ThePopverse.com):

Somebody give me a job. Come on Disney. We need Season 2 for goodness sakes. What are we waiting for?

I agree with Ewan McGregor, because if I had my way, I would've been watching a new season of Obi-Wan Kenobi with my Disney+ subscription yesterday. The actor has expressed hopes for what he'd hope would be featured in a hypothetical Season 2, although we haven't heard any official word on it happening.

More On Star Wars (Image credit: Disney) I Was Confused By Star Wars' Muscular Hutt In The Mandalorian And Grogu Trailer, But After Looking Into It, It Makes Total Sense

It is worth mentioning that Anakin actor Hayden Christensen and others have said Obi-Wan Kenobi was originally conceived to be a one-off miniseries. Even if the Star Wars series wanted to make more episodes, not having scripts ready by the time Season 1 ended back in 2022, it would take a while to write up fresh ideas and rally everyone who would be involved.

Long gaps between seasons of popular shows meant for streaming is more or less the norm these days, so I doubt anyone would bat an eye if Obi-Wan Kenobi was renewed for Season 2 after three years of silence. That said, a renewal now would likely mean an even longer gap until the series is ready, and who knows what it might be about given how much time would've passed between Season 1 and 2.

In the meantime, the Star Wars franchise is working on a lot of projects, mainly on the movie side of things. Star Wars: Visions Season 3 is coming in October in the immediate future, and The Mandalorian and Grogu's release date is set for 2026. That's just what's on the horizon, as there's a lot more beyond that in the years to come that should keep creatives busy for a while.

One of the downsides of being a decision-maker for a massive sci-fi franchise is the inability to predict what fans may respond to and want more of. A similar thing happened in the Star Trek universe when Picard ended, as fans wanted a Legacy sequel, but the decision-makers already had other plans for new shows. Maybe Star Wars can do what Trek didn't and bring back Obi-Wan yet again, but we'll have to wait and see if that happens.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, Star Wars, The Simpsons, and of course a bunch of movies with characters readers have a nostalgic love for like Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is available to stream over on Disney+, along with a collection of Star Wars shows and movies. I'm feeling like I want to revisit it after Ewan McGregor's recent comments, and maybe my watching will help convince someone at Disney to get another season rolling.