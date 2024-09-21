Ready Or Not Star Samara Weaving’s Latest Comments About The Sequel Has Me Hype As A Fan

Since its 2019 release, Ready or Not has become a modern cult horror movie favorite . The film’s clever mix of suspense, dark humor, and social commentary resonated with viewers and critics alike. Now, fans of the original are eagerly awaiting any news about the sequel, which was announced earlier this year. So, with the movie’s star, Samara Weaving, making the press rounds to promote her 2024 movie schedule release, Azrael, she's getting asked about Read or Not's sequel, and her recent comments about it have given me fresh hope.

Samara, known for her breakout role as Grace in Ready or Not, has a packed schedule, with several upcoming horror movies on her roster. However, it’s her hints about a potential sequel to the Searchlight Pictures release that has me buzzing. Speaking with ComicBook during the promotion of Azrael, Weaving dropped some intriguing hints about her involvement in a possible Read or Not follow-up:

I'm all in. I think we're all in, I don't know. I think we're all in. I don't know if we've had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We've done the spit handshake, but we haven't cut each other's hands and rubbed our blood together.

Though cryptic, the Mayhem actress’s remarks suggest that she and other key figures involved with the first flick – like the directors known as “Radio Silence” – are enthusiastic about the idea of a Ready or Not sequel, even if formal contracts haven’t been signed yet.

At first, I wasn’t sure how I felt about the idea of a sequel to the 2019 instant horror-comedy movie classic . The uproarious ending of Ready or Not felt like the perfect conclusion, so why mess with a good thing? But I’ve come around, especially after seeing Radio Silence’s fantastic work on Scream (2022) and Scream VI. These filmmakers have a knack for surprising me, and they’ve made me grateful for sequels I didn’t even realize I wanted.

So, bring on Ready or Not 2! And let’s be honest, it should totally be called Ready or Not: Here I Come Again. Or maybe Ready or Not: Hide and Shriek? These titles are on the house, Radio Silence. However, if you need more “banger” ideas, feel free to give me a ring—I’ve got plenty more where that came from!

With Samara Weaving’s rising status as a star in the horror genre and her obvious passion for the character, fear fans like me eagerly await more news. If everything falls into place, Ready or Not could make a triumphant return, though if it lands on the 2025 movie schedule, it is yet to be seen. Judging by the Guns Akimbo star’s comments, it sounds like everyone is just waiting for that final “blood handshake” to seal the deal.

As for Samara Weaving’s other projects, her latest horror flick, Azrael, premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest festival on March 9, and it is set for theatrical release in the U.S. on September 27, 2024, courtesy of IFC Films and Shudder. In the meantime, why not revisit Ready or Not? It’s one of the best horror movies on Tubi .