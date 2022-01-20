Rebecca Ferguson Explains How Dune Was A Big Family (Though She’s Friendly With M:I Co-Star Tom Cruise)

Making movies in Hollywood has to be one of the more unique jobs one can have. At the same time, it is just a job and that means it’s going to have a lot of things in common with any other job. Actors are going to build different sorts of relationships with their various co-workers. Rebecca Ferguson has been part of many great movie casts including being in the Mission: Impossible franchise for years and while she calls Tom Cruise a friend , she recently explained she has become closer with several of her Dune co-stars.

Rebecca Ferguson admits that while she has good relationships with her co-stars, there are those that she gets along with, and then there are those that become something a little more. Her Dune co-star Jason Momoa is mentioned as somebody Ferguson considers a close friend . She doesn’t have the same relationship with Tom Cruise, mostly due to the fact that he’s Tom Cruise. Ferguson explains to the L.A. Times:

I think to be honest, it’s just very much down to who you click with. I can do big movies, but I mean, not that Tom isn’t a friend of mine, but I think Tom Cruise is quite busy all the time, so it’s not like we go to dinners every weekend. My point is that with my work with people, I still have very good relationships, but some people you take with you, don’t you?

It’s not that different from many other jobs. Even if you get along with all your co-workers, there are those you might choose to see socially, and those you don’t. Rebecca Ferguson isn’t having dinner with Tom Cruise every weekend, but if Tom Cruise wasn’t one of the biggest stars in the world , perhaps she would be. It sounds like she might be hanging out with some of her other co-stars because they just click a little better, and are maybe a bit more available.

Because Rebecca Ferguson has clearly built strong relationships with her Dune co-stars , she’s very much looking forward to returning for Dune: Part Two, Ferguson reveals that when she learned that the sequel was officially greenlighted , she instantly began to get excited about seeing all her co-stars, and director Denis Villeneuve, once again. She continues…

It wasn’t until I got a video call from [co-star] Josh Brolin. He was driving in the car while someone was filming him, and he was just screaming into the phone going, ‘Go, go!’ And his joy, I just started laughing, and I thought, ‘Man, it’s going to be amazing getting back together with these people again.’

Rebecca Ferguson will likely be seeing all those people, though possibly not her new friend Jason Momoa, very soon. Dune: Part Two is scheduled for release in October of 2023, so it will be going into production later this year.