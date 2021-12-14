10 Great Rebecca Ferguson Movies And Where To Watch Them

While some actors stick to one or two specific genres, others will shift from one genre to the next, from big action franchises to musicals to dramas. In the latter category is Rebecca Ferguson, an actress who has been making strides in some of the biggest movies to date, like the Mission: Impossible franchise, The Greatest Showman, and more.

Starting off her career in the Swedish TV industry and moving over to Hollywood later in life, Rebecca Ferguson is becoming one of the most recognizable faces in film for how many movies she has appeared in. From epic films such as Dune to modern musicals that will have you on your feet, Ferguson has done it all - and will surely only continue to do more. Here is where you can watch some of the best Rebecca Ferguson movies that are streaming or available to rent right now.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

If you’re looking for an epic musical , be sure to check out The Greatest Showman. The film follows the story of P.T. Barnum and his troupe of strange performers as they put together what would later be called one of the greatest shows on Earth, showing how to embrace your differences and turn them into something better.

Rebecca Ferguson plays Jenny Lind in The Greatest Showman, and while she isn’t using her actual singing voice for the role, there is something about her performance that makes me smile every time I watch it. She perfectly captures that grace that a singer like Jenny Lind would have, and has a smile that would charm any man (or woman) off their feet. All of The Greatest Showman cast is talented, but I especially love Ferguson. Plus, the music is so catchy.

Stream The Greatest Showman on Disney+.

Rent The Greatest Showman on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation And Mission: Impossible - Fallout (2015-2018)

Move over, Tom Cruise, because Rebecca Ferguson is making strides in the Mission: Impossible franchise . In this classic action series, Mission: Impossible follows Ethan Hunt, who is an agent of the Impossible Missions Force, and often goes on adventures that are dangerous, death-defying, and full of excitement.

Since 2015, Ferguson has appeared in two Mission: Impossible films so far, Rogue Nation and Fallout, but she’s already set to appear in the next two entries into the series as well. Her character, Ilsa Faust, is a badass MI6 agent and works with Tom Cruise’s character, and honestly, I could watch them beat people up any day. I wish we got to see her in more action roles like this because Rebecca Ferguson packs a damn punch. I can’t wait until the next Mission: Impossible movie just to see her rather than Tom Cruise.

Stream Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation on Paramount+.

Stream Mission: Impossible - Fallout on Paramount+.

Rent Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation on Amazon.

Rent Mission: Impossible - Fallout on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016)

In this biographical film, Florence Foster Jenkins tells the story of the titular character, Florence, who is a New York heiress known for her absolutely horrendous singing, but is one of the sweetest women alive. When her dreams are cut off at a young age, she takes it upon herself to still somehow make it in this world.

This movie is a delight, through and through, and that’s partially thanks to the brilliant cast. Rebecca Ferguson plays Kathleen Weatherley, a mistress of one of the characters, and her performance in her role is not only brilliantly done, but her scenes with the lead, Meryl Streep, are some of the best of the movie. Something else I love about this film is the costume design, as it truly feels like we are transported back in time to the 1940s. Definitely a great film to watch if you haven’t already.

Stream Florence Foster Jenkins on Paramount Plus.

Rent Florence Foster Jenkins on Amazon.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Life (2017)

In this awesome sci-fi horror movie , Life follows a group of astronauts who are among the first to discover life on Mars, however, this discovery soon leads to their doom, as there are dark entities that don’t want them there.

I know that Life received mixed reviews, but I love the heck out of this film, mainly for its amazing cast, Rebecca Ferguson plays one of the astronauts and her chemistry gels so well with the rest of the actors. And let’s talk about the casting for a second - Life has such a small cast but they’re all so talented, with names like Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and more. I think it’s so effective for a horror movie cast to be so small as it really shows off their talents, and that’s exactly what Rebecca Ferguson got to do in this movie.

Rent Life on Amazon.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Girl On The Train (2016)

Next up, we have an exciting psychological thriller called The Girl on the Train. In this movie, a divorcee who has had a rough time in life finds herself in the middle of a missing person’s investigation and turns her ordinary world upside down, changing it forever.

I’m telling you, Rebecca Ferguson can really do it all. From the moment she steps on the screen in this film, she is electric in her role as Anna, and her scenes with Emily Blunt’s character, Rachel, are filled with so much tension that I’m on the edge of my seat every time I watch this movie. While I do think there are certain moments that could have been executed better from the novel, I think it’s a thrilling film that will entertain anyone who is a fan of the genre - and wants to see Rebecca Ferguson rock her role.

Rent The Girl on the Train on Amazon.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Hercules (2014)

Moving on, we have Hercules. In this adaptation of the famous Greek myth, the titular character is tasked with the ultimate test of his sword skills, when the King of Thrace and his daughter request his help to somehow beat their evil competitors.

You know, for some reason, seeing Rebecca Ferguson as a princess fits so well. Again, she just has this aura of grace that is perfect for a role like Ergenia, and she rocks it perfectly. And you want to talk about spot-on casting? Dwayne Johnson as Hercules. I mean, what other actor in Hollywood would quite possibly play that famous role? Maybe Chris Hemsworth, in my opinion, but I don’t think anyone could beat the Rock for that character. It’s not the most accurate portrayal of Greek mythology, but it’s a hell of a good time.

Rent Hercules on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Stephen King knows how to write stories, and Doctor Sleep is the perfect example of that. In this sequel to The Shining, we follow Dan Torrance. After forty years, Torrance is an adult and has to deal with his own problems now - specifically, cult problems. When he discovers that a little girl has powers that remind him of his own, it's up to him to try and save her from the cult, who are hunting her down.

This is hands down one of my favorite Rebecca Ferguson performances, because she brings it as the leader of the cult. I didn’t think I could be scared of her but here I am, shaking in my boots. The whole movie itself is well thought out and terrifying from beginning to end with brilliant performances from the whole cast. Stephen King is a master of horror and Doctor Sleep only adds to that fact. If you’re a fan of awesome horror movies, check this one out.

Rent Doctor Sleep on Amazon.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019)

In this fantasy movie based on Arthurian legend, The Kid Who Would Be King follows a young boy who gets to go on a fantastical adventure of sorcery and magic. Here, he finds Excalibur, the sword that was once the main weapon of King Arthur. But when he finds this weapon, it wakes up Morgana, an evil sorceress, who wishes to become all-powerful. Now, it's up to the young boy, his friends, and the help of a couple of allies, to try and stop her dastardly plan.

Again, Rebecca Ferguson is such a brilliant actress and she plays the villain role beautifully that I really want to see her in more acting parts like this. Her performance as Morgana is not only beautiful but terrifying, especially when Morgana turns into some monstrous forms later on in the film. It’s a shame this movie did so poorly at the box office because it was truly such a great time watching, and I would gladly watch it again as someone who loves King Arthur adaptations.

Stream The Kid Who Would Be King on Disney+.

Rent The Kid Who Would Be King on Amazon.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Dune (2021)

The last movie on here that we need to discuss is 2021’s Dune . In this adaptation of the novel of the same name, Dune follows Paul Atreides and his family, who are suddenly thrust into a universal war when he has to travel to one of the most dangerous planets in the universe to somehow keep the future alive for those he cares about the most.

While the movie only covers the first half of the original book, Dune is as epic in sci-fi as you can get. The whole Dune cast is so talented, but Rebecca Ferguson is amazing in her role as Paul’s mother and carries herself well as one of the leading ladies of this movie, and I personally love that a good part of the movie was her relationship with her son (played by Timothee Chalamet), as their relationship was one of the most complex ones in the film and very entertaining to follow. For those who haven’t seen Dune yet - what are you waiting for?

Dune is currently available for Premium Digital Ownership at Amazon

(Image credit: BBC One)

Bonus Item: The White Queen (Miniseries - 2013)

While this isn’t a film, it’s a worthy entry on this list. The White Queen is a miniseries set during the Wars of the Roses, between two noble houses, the House of Lancaster and the House of York. We follow three women, who use their beauty, charm, and skills to somehow manipulate people behind the scenes in order to gain power.

Rebecca Ferguson shines in this role. Again, I think she has this perfect aura of beauty and grace to play a princess but her as a queen is something else, and I couldn’t think of a better actress to portray the White Queen as the protagonist of this film. The costume design is brilliant, the acting phenomenal, and the story gripping from start to finish. I know this isn’t a quick two hour movie to watch, but this miniseries is something else and you should watch it.

Stream The White Queen on Starz.

Rebecca Ferguson is truly a master of her craft and I think it won’t be long until we see her pop up again in another big-time movie as one of its stars. Now all I have to wait for is the next Mission: Impossible movie to see her again. And hopefully now, you just might have realized how awesome she is too.