'Of Course People Would Be Interested': Rebecca Ferguson Says She Got Pushback From 'Amazing' Co-Stars After She Spoke About Being Screamed At On Set

In February, Dune: Part Two actress Rebecca Ferguson caused a frenzy after speaking out about the time a co-star screamed at her while shooting a movie. Since she didn’t specify the name of the movie or colleague, internet sleuths quickly hopped on the investigation train and started theorizing about who the mystery person could be. According to Ferguson, they weren’t the only ones to jump on the news as she also received some feedback from her Hollywood peers. But, she doesn’t seem to be letting anything bother her.

It all started when the Doctor Sleep star was interviewed on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast while promoting her project on the 2024 movie schedule, Dune: Part Two. She was very open about the shocking situation, and didn’t shy away from explaining how this affected her, even calling the co-star an “absolute idiot”. While speaking on The Josh Cagle Show , she mentioned that she was not expecting the news to go viral. She also clarified what she originally said, explaining that her response wasn’t supposed to be seen as malicious, but a truly honest reflection of a crucial point in her career, and people just happened to latch on to it.

Here’s how she put it:

I was not expecting that, by the way. Number one, I kind of enjoyed the grab. But what I realized, even at the age that I am now, 21, it doesn’t matter when you sit and do interviews. Because I’m me, right? I definitely think that I’m much more open. I also know where my boundaries are. But the point of the interview wasn’t about finding the person, of course people would be interested. But what I was excited about the question, it was a very good question by [Josh Smith], because the point was, is there a point in your career where you were treated in a way where you changed your decision on either, this is how I formulated it in myself, you want change, or you will not accept it, et cetera And it was such a clear moment for me, working with this person, right?

The thing I can definitely appreciate throughout this whole ordeal is her transparency. The star could’ve easily given a very broad, on-the-surface answer to begin with and totally backtracked so people would lose interest and forget about it. But, instead, she chose to give something substantial, and stood on business. This just adds to her relatability even more and she deserves all the props.

The Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning actress continued, stating that her ‘amazing’ co-stars reached out to her once the news started spreading. Based on what she said, they seemed to be very concerned for her, asking if she understood what she did. However, she doubled down on why she feels she’s in the right, and she said that it’s her story to share and people don't need to worry if they’re a good person.

I got phone calls from amazing co-stars, who I’ve worked with, going, ‘You understand what you’ve done, right?’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God. No, I didn’t, I didn’t think. I mean, it’s not my responsibility, to be honest, I don’t really care. ‘You’re great.’ But my story’s my story, and if you’re a good person, then don’t worry about it.’

Read More About Rebecca Ferguson: (Image credit: Warner Bros.) We Asked Rebecca Ferguson A Dune 2 Question She Couldn't Answer. So, She Pulled Out Her Phone And Texted Denis Villeneuve

Along with this feedback, Ferguson has had quite a few people standing in her corner, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Some speculated that The Rock was the “idiot” co-star, but he debunked it and gushed about how much he cares for his Hercules co-star . He even called her his guardian angel and stated that he’d like to know who yelled at her. Emily Blunt, who was her Girl on the Train co-star, was also speculated to have been the mystery person, but her rep has since confirmed that there is “nothing but love between them.”

It’s been two months since Rebecca Ferguson’s original interview, and at this point, it seems like finding out who the co-star is will be a shot in the dark. Either way, it doesn’t seem like she’s going to let anything dim her light.

